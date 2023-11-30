Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100 | CW39

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died, his consulting firm says. He was 100. Kissinger dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China. He exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both harsh criticism and the Nobel Peace Prize. The German-born diplomat got the U.S. out of Vietnam after bloody, costly years of delay and into China in a sudden burst of secret diplomacy. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy actions long past. He stands among the 20th century’s commanding figures in U.S. foreign policy.

