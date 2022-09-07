Henry police looking for man with ‘receding hairline’ they say stole from cars at security business
A security company that help protects businesses from crooks was hit themselves earlier this month.
The incident happened on Aug. 1 just after 12:01 a.m.
Officers said the unidentified man broke into multiple cars in the Com-Tech parking lot. Com-Tech is a security system supplier in Stockbridge.
Police said the he stole multiple items from the vehicles.
Officials describe the man as having a receding hairline and a light beard.
The truck he was driving appeared to be an older-model Ford Ranger.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
