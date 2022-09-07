Henry police looking for man with ‘receding hairline’ they say stole from cars at security business

A security company that help protects businesses from crooks was hit themselves earlier this month.

The incident happened on Aug. 1 just after 12:01 a.m.

Officers said the unidentified man broke into multiple cars in the Com-Tech parking lot. Com-Tech is a security system supplier in Stockbridge.

Police said the he stole multiple items from the vehicles.

Officials describe the man as having a receding hairline and a light beard.

The truck he was driving appeared to be an older-model Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or information on the case is asked to call Sgt. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

