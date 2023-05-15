Henry prosecutor wants boy, 13, charged as adult in fatal shooting

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Henry County Prosecutor Michael Mahoney wants to charge a 13-year-old boy as an adult in a fatal shooting.

A hearing will be held in juvenile court on Mahoney's motion to waive the juvenile's case into adult jurisdiction.

The boy was arrested — on a preliminary count of murder — on May 3, hours after 47-year-old Ernest D. Thornsberry Jr. was found mortally wounded at 21st Street and A Avenue.

The New Castle man was transported by ambulance to Henry County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New Castle police had received a report of a possible hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian at that intersection.

However, witnesses reported they had heard gunfire, and emergency responders determined Thornsberry had "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound," according to a release.

Members of the New Castle/Henry County Major Case team at first received names of four possible "subjects of interest."

The youth — whose name has not been released — was then arrested, and the other suspects were released. He is reportedly being held at a juvenile detention facility.

In January, a Yorktown teenager was waived into adult jurisdiction for her alleged role in a fatal shooting in Muncie.

Daisy Craft was 17 on Dec, 12 when she allegedly fired a gunshot that fatally wounded 17-year-old Kayden Devon Lee at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

Testimony at a hearing in juvenile court indicated a magazine containing bullets had been removed from the handgun, and that the teenagers were apparently unaware the firearm still held a live round.

Craft, who has since turned 18, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm in Delaware Circuit Court 5. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 14.

