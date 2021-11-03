Henry Ruggs driving 156 mph with .16 BAC before drunken crash that killed woman and her dog, police say

Staggering details are emerging from the fiery crash after Henry Ruggs rear-ended and killed a woman while driving drunk in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said in court filings that the former Raiders receiver (Ruggs was released Tuesday night) was driving 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that trapped a woman and her dog in their burning car, striking the car at 127 mph.

In Ruggs’ court apperance Wednesday, prosecutors said that his blood-alcohol content was 0.16, double the legal limit, and that he had a loaded gun in his car.

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs was charged with felony DUI and reckless driving on Tuesday, charges that carry years in prison.