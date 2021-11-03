Henry Ruggs driving 156 mph with .16 BAC before drunken crash that killed woman and her dog, police say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dennis Young, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Staggering details are emerging from the fiery crash after Henry Ruggs rear-ended and killed a woman while driving drunk in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said in court filings that the former Raiders receiver (Ruggs was released Tuesday night) was driving 156 miles per hour seconds before the crash that trapped a woman and her dog in their burning car, striking the car at 127 mph.

In Ruggs’ court apperance Wednesday, prosecutors said that his blood-alcohol content was 0.16, double the legal limit, and that he had a loaded gun in his car.

“I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench,” Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs was charged with felony DUI and reckless driving on Tuesday, charges that carry years in prison.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jury expected to be impaneled in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

    A jury was expected to be impaneled on Wednesday in the murder trial of three white men who chased and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man who went for a Sunday afternoon run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia's Glynn County last year. Questioning scores of potential jurors has taken more than two weeks since the trial opened in Glynn County Superior Court in the small coastal town of Brunswick on Oct. 18. The process has been slowed by an issue common in high-profile cases that come with widely seen video of the encounter: many potential jurors, drawn from the county, have told the court that they had already seen the viral video of Arbery's death and had made their minds up as to the guilt of Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan.

  • Man wanted in at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston

    Police released surveillance video of one of the robberies, which happened on Oct. 25 at the Family Dollar on Cavalcade.

  • Attorney for 'Rust' armorer suggests sabotage on Baldwin set

    A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. "We're afraid that could have been what happened here, that somebody intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies," Bowles said on ABC television's "Good Morning America."

  • Las Vegas Raiders star to be charged in fatal car crash

    Police said Ruggs "showed signs of impairment" and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

    The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.

  • Sputnik Light produces strong level of antibodies against COVID-19 - early-stage trial

    Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine had a good safety profile and induced strong immune responses especially in people who had already encountered COVID-19, according to the results of phase I and II trials published in The Lancet medical journal. The vaccine, a single-dose version of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last year, has already entered later phases of studies and is widely used in Russia, but the publication of the early research in a top Western journal is a milestone as Russia moves towards making Sputnik Light its main vaccine for export. Scientists from the vaccine's developer, the Gamaleya Institute, oversaw 110 volunteers aged 18–59 in St Petersburg, who were inoculated in January 2021, looking at the response of the immune system and the main side effects.

  • Raiders WR Ruggs faces charge after fatal crash

    Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said. (Nov. 2)

  • Facebook deletes Ethiopia PM's post that urged citizens to 'bury' rebels

    The social giant deletes Abiy Ahmed's post which urged citizens to "bury" a rebel group.

  • Bowl projections: Oregon moves into the playoff after debuting at No. 4 in the CFP rankings

    The Ducks came in at No. 4 and look set to make the playoff if they keep winning.

  • Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

    Western Australia police handoutIt is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive.But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the ear

  • NFL receiver Henry Ruggs III had blood alcohol level more than twice legal limit in crash

    Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph and had a blood alcohol level of .161, twice the legal limit in Nevada, prior to a fatal crash, a prosecutor said.

  • Obsessive Strip Club Regular Paid Texas Dancer Thousands Then Killed Her, Cops Say

    Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,

  • 'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

    Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

  • Maserati driver charged in crash that killed Ferrari driver, hurling him into Miami waterway

    A South Florida woman surrendered Monday to face allegations she was drunk when she plowed her Maserati into a driver whose Ferrari had broken down on the 163rd Street Bridge, hurling him into the Intracoastal Waterway last month.

  • Fight caught on video shows juveniles, adults stomping victim outside Halloween party

    The attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults, showed up to the underage Halloween party in unincorporated Jackson County uninvited, the sheriff office said on Facebook.

  • Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

    Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of felony DUI after his involvement in a fiery crash that left one woman dead.

  • Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III booked, faces 20 years in prison after deadly DUI crash

    Henry Ruggs III has been charged with DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily […] The post Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III booked, faces 20 years in prison after deadly DUI crash appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman leaving Whole Foods shot in face as gunman tries to take her car, Texas cops say

    The suspect was caught inside a nearby movie theater, police say.

  • Dramatic video shows suspect jumping off bridge after police chase

    A 34-year-old man attempted to get away from police over the weekend by jumping from the top of a Florida bridge into a river after losing control of a stolen van, authorities said.

  • He was shooting at passing cars on a major Florida highway. Someone got hit, cops say.

    A stretch of I-95 on Florida’s Treasure Coast turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning when a shooter opened fire on passing drivers, authorities say.