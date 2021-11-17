Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court after missing alcohol test

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was ordered by a judge to appear in court after he missed a scheduled alcohol test, according to CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. Ruggs is currently under house arrest after he allegedly caused a fatal car crash while driving under the influence at over 150 mph.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Ruggs' attorney told Judge Suzan Baucum that the former NFL player had self-tested after missing the required test, KLAS-TV reports. Baucum said that didn't matter and ordered Ruggs to appear in-person on Monday.

Ruggs is currently out on bond, but the conditions of his release require him to abstain from alcohol and take a breathalyzer test four times a day. According to the Associated Press, Ruggs is notified by text or phone call, which he must respond to, when it's time for each test. He must then blow into a device that checks his blood-alcohol content. Ruggs' attorney blamed the delay on a problem with the testing equipment, AP reports.

Ruggs could possibly be returned to jail for failing to meet those requirements.

Baucum on Wednesday also denied Ruggs' attorney's request that she subpoena the Clark County Fire Department communications and records about the crash, KLAS reports. She said the attorneys can get those records themselves.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears. / Credit: Rick Scuteri / AP

Ruggs' attorneys have claimed that firefighters were slower to put out the fire in the victim's car, according to KLAS. The fire department issued a statement last week saying, "There were no delays in the response or in the attack on the fire."

Ruggs is accused of crashing a Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4 on November 2, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. According to a police report obtained by CBS News, Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour just before the crash. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was .161, more than double the state's legal limit.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigators work at the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in the fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. / Credit: Eric Jamison / AP

Ruggs has been charged with two counts of DUI resulting in death and and two counts of reckless driving. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the DUI charges. Ruggs also faces a weapons charge after police said they found a loaded gun in his car after the crash.

Story continues

Victoria Albert and Justin Carissimo contributed reporting.

Yellen urges Congress to raise debt limit or U.S. may be unable to pay bills by December 15th

Gerrymandering surges ahead of 2022 midterms

House to vote on a resolution to censure Republican Representative Paul Gosar