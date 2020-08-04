    Advertisement

    Henry Schein: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

    The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

    The health care products maker posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

    Henry Schein shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

