Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Asma UL Husna
·6 min read

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don't make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are now in a stock pickers market where fundamentals of a stock have more effect on the price than the overall direction of the market. As a result we observe sudden and large changes in hedge fund positions depending on the news flow. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to find out whether there were any major changes in hedge funds' views.

Is Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) worth your attention right now? The best stock pickers were becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 7 lately. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was in 39 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 40. Our calculations also showed that HSIC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 32 hedge funds in our database with HSIC positions at the end of the first quarter.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts look at the leaders of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers command most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by paying attention to their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out various investment strategies that have historically beaten the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now let's take a look at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Do Hedge Funds Think HSIC Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 33 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HSIC a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was held by Generation Investment Management, which reported holding $993 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by D E Shaw with a $105.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, GAMCO Investors, and AQR Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Tamarack Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), around 6.62% of its 13F portfolio. Generation Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 4.12 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HSIC.

As one would reasonably expect, key hedge funds have jumped into Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) headfirst. Lodge Hill Capital, managed by Clint Murray, assembled the biggest position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Lodge Hill Capital had $14.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser's Magnetar Capital also made a $8.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new HSIC positions are Jinghua Yan's TwinBeech Capital, Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital, and Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). These stocks are GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL), Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY), Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES), Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), and East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). This group of stocks' market caps resemble HSIC's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position GFL,23,670524,1 PCTY,19,507279,-3 ARES,20,686208,4 KL,22,391037,-3 OPEN,35,765048,2 OC,34,425375,4 EWBC,24,480255,-1 Average,25.3,560818,0.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $561 million. That figure was $1387 million in HSIC's case. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) is the least popular one with only 19 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for HSIC is 89.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th but still managed to beat the market by 4.4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HSIC as the stock returned 6.9% since the end of June (through 10/11) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Nothing is promised in the world of investing, but these three stocks pay dividends that are about as close to guaranteed as it gets.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    This might not be how Bitcoin was intended to be used, but that doesn't change the fact that this is how investors view it now.

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • AT&T's Charts Are Putting Off Bad Signals

    The decline in the share price of AT&T is attracting attention. One Real Money reader emailed me and his note read like he was on the edge of his chair. Another person, a long-time friend in the business and senior portfolio manager at a large institution, called me and wanted to know what my charts were telling me.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Column: Renew your service or we'll trash your credit score, Spectrum tells ex-customer

    In a strangely threatening letter, cable giant Spectrum warns a former customer he'll be reported as a deadbeat unless he renews his subscription.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d