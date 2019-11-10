Have Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Paul Brons, recently sold US$122k worth of stock at US$69.34 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 10.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Henry Schein

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman & CEO, Stanley Bergman, for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$89.07 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$68.91. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Henry Schein shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HSIC Recent Insider Trading, November 10th 2019 More

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Henry Schein insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$148m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Henry Schein Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Henry Schein stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Henry Schein makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Henry Schein.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

