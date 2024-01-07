Henry takes pride in work, youths

Jan. 6—A new shed on Brent Henry's property south of Muskogee stores varied aspects of his life.

He used his construction skills to build a deck and ramp and revamp the interior to house his business, Restored Jewelers.

One wall will display an autographed football and helmet from the state champion Muskogee High School Roughers. His son, Brayd'n, started as a center with MHS and in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl, held Dec. 18.

Henry said he grew up around jewelry, which was a family business.

"When I graduated high school I wasn't sure what I wanted to do," he said.

However, when he went to Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, he found jewelry to be a natural fit. The school's jewelry program was a three-trimester course.

"And the first trimester, I was doing third trimester work," he said. "It was so fast. Everything was just so simple and easy to work on."

He has done jewelry repair full time since 2001. About eight years ago, he got into the business of construction, maintenance and repair, then went back to full time jewelry work.

Football has been part of Henry's life since he was an MHS tackle in the 1990s.

He said his son wanted to play football in the first grade. Henry contacted a church friend who was involved with a youth football league.

"My actual response was 'I'm not sure how good he's going to be because he's kind of a mama's boy. He wants to come out play,'" he said.

Henry then was recruited to help coach, but was reluctant because he had just bought a business. However, when he discovered the joy of working with the youngsters, he stayed and coached for several years. Many of the players on the state champion team were ones he had coached since they were in second grade.

Henry almost went a different direction

Brent Henry recalled almost turning away from jewel crafting when he got his first assignment at OSU IT.

"A grandpa came in with his granddaughter's wisdom teeth for earrings made for his wife," Henry said. "That was probably the grossest weirdest thing I ever had to do."

But he did it.

"I ended up cutting the roots off the teeth and making a sterling silver cap that went over the tooth at the bottom," he said. "The molar part of it was hanging out of the bottom."

Everything since then was an improvement.

"I love being able to take and restore old jewelry, that's probably my favorite, other than custom making," Henry said. "I had a lady who had her grandmother's wedding set, and it was in pretty poor condition. Being able to see the emotion when you present the ring back, restored fully, as something they'll be able to wear and pass down."

Henry said he couldn't pick a favorite piece.

"Each one, I love for different reasons," he said. "I really don't have one that stands out over the others. That's not a good answer, but it's an honest answer. I take pride in every single thing I do here, whether it's repairing a chain for somebody, or building a ring from scratch."

Needed change

in occupation

Henry took a break from jewelry to do construction.

"I kind of wanted a bit of a change," he said. "Something I've always done on my own is work on my own houses, projects. I had a little bit of knowledge on it. I'm good with my hands, so I thought I'd give it a go."

He said he spent about eight years doing construction work but stopped doing it as a business several years ago. However. He still does construction and maintenance at New Community.

"Me and a buddy of mine have built the stage," he said. "We do a lot of set design. I have torn out walls, rebuilt walls."

His current project is a new shed for his jewelry work. He said he saved 14 months by buying an empty shed. He added a front porch and ramp. He divided the inside into two rooms, built counters and did the electrical wiring and floors.

"It's not done by any means," he said. "We've got a big Restored Jewelers sign we're building. It's going to be backlit."

Want to instill values in youth

Henry recalled coaching 12 to 15 Rougher seniors when they were in second or third grade. He said his son started in the first.

"Most of them, if not all of them, have stayed the night at my house," he said. "If there was a handful of them, I'd pick them up on Friday and take them home Sunday."

He said he especially wanted to instill the value of family and working together into his young players.

"You're part of a team, but it's bigger than teammates, you're part of a family," Henry said. "You are a brotherhood. These are your brothers, your family. Never quit on them. You fight for them."

Henry said many players had no father figures.

"There were two who absolutely became my sons," he said. "They got all the chores, got the discipline. I wanted to teach these boys a discipline based on love."

The players showed that brotherhood while winning the state championship, he said.

"The talent's always been there, but you can have a talented team that doesn't cling together or mesh and you're not going to win," he said. "I do believe that, because of the closeness, they won."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"Born and raised here. Family's been here for years and years. What keeps me here is family and friends, love.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"The community aspect of it, you're not too far from anything. Small town feel. I'm not a big city type guy. I've been to a few of them."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"More things for kids to do, more activities for kids and teenagers. People to open it up and the town to support it."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"My grandfather, Ronnie Pugh. He's just been an excellent mentor. Somebody who has always been there, no matter what. He's made the perfect grandfather. He's never the one who took care of your problems for you, but let you work them out yourself, gain some experience working. We both enjoy driving, we both enjoy getting out. He's instilled a lot of that in me. He showed me what it's like to be a husband. He actually married me and my wife. He's a retired pastor. Through me growing up and watching him, he showed me what it was like to be a man and how to live my life."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"My son and his team winning the state championship this year in football. I had sideline views, so it was a great experience.

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"I don't have much spare time. Between working and being president of the booster club, I don't have much spare time. If I did, it would be to hang out with friends and family."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"Great little community that anyone can come to and feel a part of and a great football program. I'm a little biased."