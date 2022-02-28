Henry West pleads no contest in 2019 Wausau cemetery shooting that left one dead, two injured

Henry West talks with defense attorney Kathryn Yanke before a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 3, 2020, at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau.

WAUSAU – The suspect charged in the 2019 Pine Grove Cemetery shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured pleaded no contest Monday morning in Marathon County court.

Henry V. West, 67, entered his plea to one charge of first-degree intentional homicide, two charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of attempted arson of a building without the owner's consent. Twelve additional charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation for West, and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 26.

A three-week trial for West was set to begin March 21.

Prosecutors say West opened fire Oct. 3, 2019, at the Wausau cemetery where he used to work, killing one person and injuring two others. He also set up a network of homemade explosives at his Schofield apartment complex, according to a criminal complaint.

Patty Grimm, 52, the manager at Pine Grove Cemetery, was killed that day. William Buhse, the cemetery foreman for more than 20 years, was shot multiple times and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Rosemelia Short, the mother of a cemetery worker who was dropping off her son for the day, was shot in the chest. She was treated at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and released shortly after the shooting.

Prosecutors say West had been fired from his job at the cemetery years before and was facing eviction from his apartment.

