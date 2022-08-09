Henry West sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2019 Wausau cemetery shooting

WAUSAU – A 67-year-old man who killed the manager of a Wausau cemetery and injured two others will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Jill Falstad on Tuesday sentenced Henry V. West, 67, to life in prison without the possibility of being released on parole or extended supervision for the shooting death of Patty Grimm on Oct. 3, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Falstad sentenced West to an additional 40 years in prison for two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of attempted arson, connected to the incident.

Family members asked Falstad to be sure West spent the rest of his life in prison, so that they didn't have to worry about him seeking revenge on anyone else.

Grimm was the keystone, the light and the glue of her family, said one family member during the sentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

"We will never be the same," she said.

West pleaded no contest in February to one charge of first-degree intentional homicide, two charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of attempted arson of a building without the owner's consent. Twelve additional charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

West was scheduled to be sentenced May 26, but, prior to the sentencing, West said he hadn't wanted to enter the no contest plea and asked for a new attorney. Attorney Scott Anderson took over as West's attorney on June 6. He again was scheduled for sentencing on July 27, but his new attorney was not ready for the sentencing after Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber denied the motion to withdraw the no contest plea.

According to the criminal complaint, West opened fire Oct. 3, 2019, at Pine Grove Cemetery, the Wausau cemetery where he used to work. He killed Grimm, 52, the manager of the cemetery.

A cemetery foreman for more than 20 years was shot multiple times and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The mother of a cemetery worker who was dropping off her son for the day was shot in the chest. She was treated at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and released shortly after the shooting.

West also set up a network of homemade explosives at his Schofield apartment complex, according to the criminal complaint. He set a fire at the complex and then called 911 to tell dispatchers there were flammable liquids inside and firefighters should use care, according to records.

West had been fired from his job at the cemetery years before and was facing eviction from his apartment, according to the complaint.

This story will be updated.

