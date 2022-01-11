Henry Winkler is shocked his dances keep going viral on TikTok, saying he only joined because his granddaughter insisted

Henry Winkler's recent festive TikTok videos have been very well received on the app. Henry Winkler, TikTok

76-year-old actor Henry Winkler's TikTok dances have gone viral, delighting fans.

He says he never expected this response, and joined the app at his granddaughter's insistence.

Winkler has never scrolled through TikTok and has no plans to do so any time soon.

Henry Winkler is experiencing unexpected TikTok fame.

The 76-year-old actor — who is best known for his role as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on the TV show "Happy Days" (1974-1984) — is now reaching a new audience since joining the app in November 2020. In total, his six videos have racked up a total of 33 million views and he has over 1.2 million followers.

His two most recent videos, posted in the first week of 2022, have been received particularly warmly. The first shows him dancing to Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me" in front of a Christmas tree, while the second features him dancing with three of his grandchildren to "When I Grow Up" by The Pussycat Dolls.

The videos have been viewed 9.7 million and 2.1 million times respectively, with some of the top comments referencing Winkler's role on "Happy Days."

"Imagine being Henry's grandkids and going to sleepovers and telling other kids parents that's their grandpa is the fonz," reads one comment with 1,116 likes.

His presence on the app has captured the attention of mainstream media too, with publications including the Daily Mail, People, and Hollywood Life covering his latest video.

But despite becoming something of a TikTok star, Winkler told Insider he has spent no time scrolling through the app and has no plans to do so any time soon. He has no interest in Instagram or Facebook either, saying Twitter, where he has 877,000 followers, is the platform he's "very active on."

Winkler said joining TikTok was a "very easy decision," but he didn't expect to go viral, telling Insider he was "completely surprised" by the response.

"My 11-year-old granddaughter, who is now 12, said, 'Papa! We have to make a TikTok for you!' I said, 'You pick the music,' and away we went dancing into the night. I had no idea what the results would be," he said.

Winkler told Insider the response to his videos has been overwhelmingly positive, saying fans appeared "delighted" by his dances, especially his latest post with his grandchildren which he said "took off like a rocket."

The holiday-themed TikTok videos have now become a tradition in the Winkler family. The actor told Insider his granddaughters pick the music and they practice the steps together before filming the final result.

"I never thought that my having so much fun with my grandchildren would generate this much interest," he said. "The excitement in the room, picking music that is not X-rated, is a joy unto itself."

Despite enjoying his time on TikTok, the celebrated actor — who has a storied Hollywood career, appearing in many films and TV shows including his recent role on HBO's hit series "Barry" — says he has no plans to pivot to a career as an influencer.

"It's hard enough to pivot into a spin while making the dance," he said.

