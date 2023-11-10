Henry Winkler has a special message to help you protect your vision

Legendary actor Henry Winkler, author of the NYT's bestselling memoir "Being Henry... the Fonz and Beyond" visited the Fox 8 studio to share stories from his new book. There was so much to discuss with the beloved actor during the interview that we ran out of time to share an important message from Henry to help people protect their vision. Henry's late father-in-law, with whom he was very close, suffered from vision loss due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Henry is partnering with Apellis on an awareness campaign (www.GAWontWait.com) to educate people about Geographic Atrophy. As part of the campaign, Henry is encouraging Americans over the age of 60 to monitor and discuss vision changes with their eye doctor and visit www.GAWontWait.com.

