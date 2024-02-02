Hensley: TN Senators support AG lawsuit defending rights of NCAA student athletes

On the Senate floor, lawmakers expressed support for a lawsuit filed by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for violating federal antitrust laws by placing anticompetitive restrictions on the ability of current and future student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).

The AG’s action is consistent with legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021 to push back against unfair NCAA policies and ensure student athletes attending Tennessee universities could financially benefit from their NIL. Tennessee law clearly stands on the side of NCAA athletes on this issue.

Tennessee law is very clear. The NCAA cannot impair a student athlete’s right to earn a living based upon their name, image or likeness if they have not violated the rules set forth by the NCAA. The Attorney General of Tennessee and Virginia have filed suit against the NCAA on behalf of not only the student athletes in the state of Tennessee but those other student athletes outside the state of Tennessee who chose to come to our universities to maximize not only their educational opportunities but also their financial opportunities.

When prospective student-athletes are deciding where to attend college, the NCAA prohibits them from discussing potential NIL opportunities with schools prior to enrolling. These restrictions leave prospective student-athletes unable to consider the full scope of NIL-related services a school might offer.

The University of Tennessee is currently under investigation by the NCAA for violations of their NIL policies. The current NCAA rules are unclear and unfairly punish student athletes. Hopefully the AG lawsuit against the NCAA will result in clear and fair policies for student-athletes.

New security technology eligible for school safety grants is approved.

A new security technology alert device is now eligible for the school safety grants funded by the General Assembly in 2023. The device will cut down on response times in emergencies and help protect teachers and students. At the push of a button from teachers, the new technology can alert law enforcement and school administrators to threats while also providing real-time video footage of the classroom or surrounding area.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) approved the safety technology administratively. Now, instead of waiting on the months-long legislative process, the new technology can be available to schools immediately. TDOE will be notifying school districts across the state that the school safety grant eligibility is expanded to cover this technology.

This technology has the potential to save lives. It will improve the response time of law enforcement and EMS to immediate classroom threats such as discipline issues, medical emergencies or active shooters. It will be like having a Ring doorbell on teachers’ lanyards that alerts the appropriate personnel. When teachers press that button, they know help is coming.

The new device must have GPS tracking along with real-time video and audio recording capabilities that would be turned on when one of three color-coded buttons is pressed to dispatch emergency personnel and/or school administrators to the teacher. Each button designates a different emergency: a dangerous behavior issue with a student, a medical emergency, and an active shooter or threat.

The funding for the school safety grants is a result of legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2023. Lawmakers approved over $230 million in the budget to place a school resource officer (SRO) at every Tennessee public school, boost physical security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

Fighting Violent Crime

To fight violent crime in Memphis, legislation was filed to ensure law enforcement can conduct routine traffic stops as part of their efforts to protect public safety. The legislation would prohibit local governments from restricting routine traffic stops by law enforcement. Crime is on the rise across the country. Violent crime has reached a crisis level in Memphis. Police officers and deputy sheriff’s need to have more tools available to combat rising crime, not fewer. This proposed law will prohibit cities and counties from restricting routine traffic stops and other crime-fighting tactics.

The Memphis City Council passed a resolution last year to prohibit Memphis Police from stopping vehicles for expired tags, broken tail lights, loose bumpers, and similar offenses. The Shelby County Commission defeated a comparable ordinance. Routine traffic stops have resulted in major arrests and the apprehension of violent criminals for years. Whether it’s the random drug trafficker pulled over for running a stop sign or the most well-known case—Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh—routine traffic stops are a proven means of catching violent offenders, drug traffickers, and other dangerous criminals.

Governor's Early Literacy Foundation shows significant impact on students’ access to literacy

The Senate Finance, Ways and Means committee heard updates from the President and CEO of the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation about the significant impact of Tennessee's investment in the program. The foundation, which is celebrating its 20th year of service, began with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 1996 and has since grown into a statewide foundation aimed at providing children with guidance, resources and support for literacy in the formative years of their learning. Over the past two decades, the state has funded $4.5 million to the foundation and has served 70% of the birth to five population yearly.

In 2020, the foundation focused its attention on K-3rd grade students, rolling out the new program in succession year by year. Six books, fiction and nonfiction, think sheets and parent resources have been sent to every child in every school district as well as teachers and school librarians each summer. In 2023, 1.2 million books were mailed to over 200,000 students and 11,000 teachers. The foundation plans to roll out their Kindergarten program this summer and hopes to continually reach a greater number of students and communities.

Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, gives a weekly update on the activity of the state Senate each week during the 113th General Assembly. He represents District 28, which includes Giles, Lewis, Marshall, Maury and part of Williamson Counties.

