Hensoldt (ETR:5UH) delivers shareholders decent 85% return over 1 year, surging 4.3% in the last week alone

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Hensoldt AG (ETR:5UH) share price is 83% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 17% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Hensoldt hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Hensoldt the TSR over the last 1 year was 85%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Hensoldt shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 85% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 11%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hensoldt better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hensoldt .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

