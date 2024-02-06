Hephzibah man charged with raping underage girl on Facebook live

A Hephzibah man was recently arrested after allegedly raping an underage girl on Facebook live.

James Edward Mickens Jr., 42, is charged with rape, child molestation, giving alcohol to a minor and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to jail records

Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday responded to the Quality Inn on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway for a sexual assault. A witness told deputies Mickens booked a room and returned with a 14-year old girl and 15-year-old girl, according to an incident report.

The witness said she and her friend went up to Mickens' room because they heard loud noises and when he opened the door, he was undressed and the girls ran out of the room, according to the report.

Mickens was detained by deputies and one of the girls' parents on scene said she received a phone call from a family member saying her daughter was on Facebook live being sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Deputies noted in the report the girls appeared to be under the influence and were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for medical treatment.

