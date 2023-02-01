Hephzibah man fatally shot in Augusta

A Hephzibah man was pronounced dead after a shooting near Hollis Road and 2nd Avenue on Wednesday.

At 2:48 a.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the area of Sullivan and Hollis roads for a shooting, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive male victim that was shot at least twice.

The victim, identified as Theotis H. Hasan II, 29, of Hephzibah, was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to authorities. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man dead after shooting near Sullivan and Hollis roads in Augusta