Hephzibah man pleads guilty to killing 2-year-old in Augusta

A Hephzibah man accused of shooting and killing a 2-year-old girl in 2019 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to murder and other charges connected to the incident.

Marquie Gunter, 32, of Hephzibah, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first and second degrees and two counts of possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years, waiving his appellate rights.

On April 16, 2019, less than two weeks after Gunter's girlfriend gave birth to his son, the pair got into an argument about Gunter taking her van to play video games with a friend, according to a news release from the Augusta District Attorney's Office.

When the girlfriend refused to lend Gunter her van, he shot the van 10 times as she ran into a home for safety, according to the release. While she was on the phone with 911, Gunter kicked in the door and fired an 11th shot, which ricocheted and struck the 2-year-old in the head.

"April 16, 2019, was the last time this mother heard her daughter’s laugh, watched her daughter dance, or got to see her beautiful smile – all because the defendant wanted to go play video games," assistant district attorney Keagan Waystack told the jury in her opening statement.

Following evidence from five witnesses, Gunter decided to forgo trial and plead guilty to every charge in the indictment, according to the release.

"This is a heart-wrenching case," said District Attorney Jared T. Williams. "I am thankful for the strong people who banded together to ensure the man responsible will never harm another innocent soul."

