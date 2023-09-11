Hephzibah mother indicted, charged in 2-year-old son's drowning

A Hephzibah mother arrested in October 2022 after her 2-year-old son drowned was recently indicted and charged with murder in the second degree.

Domonique Murray was originally charged with cruelty to children in the second degree. On Sept. 5, a grand jury indicted Murray for murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree, according to court records.

Both charges are felonies.

Murray, along with two of her children, visited a friend's home on Oct. 16, 2022 "to hang out," according to previous reporting.

At about 3 p.m., Murray's 2-year-old son, Justus Hyman, exited the rear door of the living room, which led to the back patio and pool area. About 30 minutes later, the toddler fell into the shallow end of the pool and was not discovered for another 20 minutes.

Murray pulled her son out of the pool and began chest compressions, according to previous reporting. First responders arrived on scene and Justus was transported to Augusta University Medical Center via ambulance.

Justus suffered a brain hemorrhage and was pronounced dead the next day, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

