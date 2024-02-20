Hephzibah woman arrested for Augusta shooting

A 33-year-old woman wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday on the 2400 block of Madrid Drive in Augusta was recently arrested.

Lashawnda Nicole Sessoms, 33, of Hephzibah, is charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 1:15 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Madrid Drive for a domestic assault, according to an incident report. Deputies met with a 28-year-old woman who said her ex-girlfriend, Sessoms, showed up at her house and asked who she was hooking up with.

Sessoms "got angry," pulled out a gun and fired one shot in her direction, missing her head, according to the report. Sessoms then left the scene.

Deputies noted they found one shell casing and projectile hole in the wall, according to the report.

Burke County murder: Burke County mother charged with murder in drowning death of 1-year-old

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wanted Hephzibah woman arrested