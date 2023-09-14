Hephzibah woman charged with uploading child pornography

A Hephzibah woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly uploading explicit videos of a child.

Emily Jo Anne Weathers, 27, is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of the Computer Pornography & Child Exploitation Prevention Act.

Weathers also has a warrant from another agency, according to jail records.

Richmond County investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing an Exploited children explaining homemade child pornography was uploaded, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Weathers was identified as the person who uploaded the material, according to the report.

Another male suspect from Thompson is listed on the incident report, but did not note if he was present during the arrest.

Lost dragon visits homeless shelter: Bearded dragon stolen in Augusta carjacking returned to owner

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Investigators arrest Hephzibah woman accused of uploading child porn