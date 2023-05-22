Hepion's NASH drug meets main goal in mid-stage trial

(Reuters) -Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its treatment met the main goal of improving liver function in patients with a type of fatty liver disease in a mid-stage study trial, sending its shares 45% higher in premarket trading.

The drug, rencofilstat, was also found to be safe in the 61-patient trial, with the 225 mg dose showing the greatest benefit to liver function and multiple biomarkers associated with NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis), the company said.

Hepion was conducting trials on three doses, with the 225 mg dose being the highest.

