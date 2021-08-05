After her arrest on an incest charge, Chris Chan is being categorized as male in jail despite being a trans woman

Part 59 of Geno Samuel's Chris Chan docu-series will be the last for awhile. GenoSamuel2.1/YouTube

Christine Weston Chandler is currently in quarantine at a VA Jail after being charged with incest.

Chandler is a transgender woman.

Chandler was charged with incest after a call leaked alleging she had sex with her mother.

Online creator Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, is in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols at the Central Virginia Regional Jail after she was arrested on an incest charge, according to the jail's Captain Hoffman. Despite being a transgender woman, the jail has categorized Chandler as male, Hoffman confirmed to Insider.

"I've had an interaction with inmate Chandler and it's been fine," Captain Hoffman told Insider in response to a question about Chandler's well-being. "Everything is okay."

Chandler is being charged with one count of incest after a person purported to be Chandler detailed sexual relations with her 79-year-old mother on a leaked audio recording.

On Sunday, Chandler was arrested outside of a Charlottesville hotel and was originally being held at the Henrico County Jail. The arrest was live-streamed by Ethan Ralph, host of the online show the Ralph Retort. Chandler has been the subject of online trolls and harassment for years, and her recent arrest has spike interest around her.

She was transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail on Wednesday where she has resided since.

The Central Virginia Regional Jail could not confirm whether Chandler's bond had been set as of Wednesday. Court records reviewed by Insider did not include attorney information or an upcoming court appearance.

Despite Chandler being a transgender woman, she has been categorized as male in jail

On Thursday morning, Chandler's gender categorization on the VINE custody request system was changed from female to male. The VINE system transmits jail and prison records to the public in order to provide status updates to families and interested parties. Hoffman did not provide a reason for the change.

The Daily Mail reported that Chandler was to be "housed with women inmates," though the jail did not confirm that to Insider.

According to court records obtained by Insider, Chandler legally changed her name from Christian to Christine in May 2016.

In a 2017 Facebook post to her public post, Chandler wrote, "And I Am Woman! So Use the Correct Pronoun about me: I AM SHE!!!" She's also talked about her transition on video.

According to a 2012 survey from LAMBDA Legal, 60% of trans or gender-nonconforming respondents said they were placed in a gendered unit that didn't match their identities.

Incarcerated trans people are over nine times more likely to be assaulted or abused by other prisoners, according to a survey from the National Center for Transgender Equality.

