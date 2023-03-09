Her boyfriend was charged with killing at Tacoma homeless encampment. Now she is, too

The girlfriend of the man accused of killing someone at a Tacoma homeless encampment in November has been charged as an accomplice to the crime.

Ivory Lynch-Johnson, 23, was charged Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court with murder, assault and robbery in the shooting death of the victim, identified thus far by only his initials, “M.P.,” court records show.

Prosecutors alleged that Lynch-Johnson drove the getaway vehicle after her boyfriend, Jarmal Packard, 25, purportedly fired a single shot at the victim’s chest following an argument over pain pills and money on Nov. 21. Lynch-Johnson was booked into Pierce County Jail late Wednesday, according to online booking records.

She was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon, court records show. Not guilty pleas were entered on Packard’s behalf during his arraignment in December and that case is ongoing.

The fatal shooting occurred inside a tent in the 1200 block of Puyallup Avenue.

Packard had allegedly been seeking oxycodone he believed the victim owed to him, according to a charging document. Witnesses told police that Packard took most of the victim’s clothing and a silver chain and ring and gave the victim and others in the tent three days to come up with $2,500.

Packard then allegedly kicked one man in the tent several times in the stomach and chest before shooting the victim, court records said.

Police said their investigation identified Lynch-Johnson as the driver of a Volvo captured on nearby surveillance footage fleeing the scene with Packard after the shooting, court records show.

In December, police in Spokane responded to a report of two people illegally living inside a vacant home, where they found Packard and Lynch-Johnson. While conducting a search of their vehicle, police discovered guns, ammunition, narcotics and multiple cell phones, according to the charging document.

Some of the ammunition matched the shell casing that police located at the scene of the homicide in Tacoma the month prior, court records show.

In an interview with police in Spokane, Lynch-Johnson denied knowing about the shooting or that Packard, who she said she had been dating for roughly a year, was wanted by the authorities.

Packard, who had a warrant out for his apprehension, was arrested and charged. Lynch-Johnson was taken to a women’s shelter in Spokane at the time.