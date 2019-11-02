Her cancer surgery was a success. Then a genetic condition let a chemo drug ravage her body

He knew the cure could be more painful than the disease, but his wife’s condition was worse than he could have imagined. Her first chemotherapy treatment after colon cancer surgery had flattened her.

Kerrie Prettitore was 42. She’d come through surgery well, but her oncologist had recommended chemo after cancer cells were detected in one of her lymph nodes.

The New Jersey couple had been upbeat, hoping to maintain a comfortable routine and a positive attitude for their three kids, the youngest of whom was 2. Kerrie’s good health and vitality would carry her through chemo's side effects, they hoped.

The Prettitore family More

But now, shortly after that first chemo treatment, she lay in intensive care at The Valley Hospital, barely conscious. For days she’d been nauseous, suffering from relentless diarrhea, painful mouth sores and scratched corneas. She was running a fever. She had stopped talking, and when her husband, Glenn Prettitore, had asked her to write, she doubled letters and misspelled words. She’d lost 18 pounds.

Kerrie’s chemotherapy, a three-drug combination called FOLFOX, included the drug 5-Fluorouracil, or 5-FU. Patients who receive 5-FU face an increased risk of “serious or fatal adverse reactions,” its label cautions, if they have an unusual genetic condition called DPD deficiency.

DPD deficiency — shorthand for dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase deficiency — is found in 3 to 5% of the population. It usually has no symptoms other than an inability to break down fluorouracil drugs. People who have DPD deficiency lack some or all of the enzyme needed to process the drug, so it stays active, destroying the body’s rapidly dividing cells.

Most people, like Kerrie, haven’t been tested for the mutation and don’t know they have DPD deficiency until after they receive their first dose of 5-FU or capecitabine, a related cancer-treatment drug. For some, that is too late.

Kerrie’s oncologist arranged for a test.

Glenn looked at his wife and knew she didn’t have much time.

Over the next hours, he learned there was an antidote for 5-FU overdoses that could offer his wife a glimmer of hope. It was available only through a study, however, and had to be given within four days of an overdose. Kerrie had received her 5-FU infusion more than three weeks earlier.

Still, Glenn couldn’t let her die. He had to get her the antidote.

Relatively rare

Nearly 300,000 cancer patients a year in the United States receive 5-FU as part of their chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Approved almost 60 years ago, it’s a mainstay against colorectal cancer. It is also sometimes used for head-and-neck cancers and cancers of the breast, stomach, esophagus, pancreas and skin.

DPD deficiency — the condition that interferes with the body’s ability to process 5-FU — is “relatively rare,” said Dr. Robert Diasio, director of the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Minnesota and an authority on the deficiency. Fewer than 5% of the Caucasian population have a partial deficiency and fewer than 1% have a total deficiency, he said. (The rate in non-Caucasians is higher but has not been thoroughly studied.)

People with a complete deficiency have almost always died when they received 5-FU. Those with a partial deficiency can develop such severe reactions they spend days or weeks in intensive care.

'I wished I had known sooner': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases pancreatic cancer PSA

'We grew closer than ever before': Mom of six fought terminal breast cancer to live for her kids. They started living for her

Like most chemotherapy drugs, 5-FU blocks cancer cells and other rapidly dividing cells from multiplying. Most people process 5-FU in their livers in less than an hour, breaking down 80% of it. Those who can't will retain what is essentially a super-dose that ravages their bodies. At toxic levels, the drug destroys the mucus lining of the mouth and digestive tract. It can also cause corneal abrasions and cross the blood-brain barrier, leading to a lethal inflammation of the brain.