Her dinghy overturned Wednesday off Key West. She’s still missing

The Coast Guard continues to search for a Colorado woman days after the dinghy she was on capsized after she left a Key West bar.

Jewel Hammond is in her early 30s, the Coast Guard said, and was last seen leaving the Schooner’s Wharf Bar on William Street in the Southernmost City around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She was with a man on the dinghy who reported her missing after it overturned near Mule Key, a small island off Key West.

A Coast Guard spokesperson did not name the man, only referring to him as “the reporting source.”

According to her Facebook page, Hammond lives in Denver. A message to her husband’s Facebook page seeking comment was not immediately returned Friday night.

Security camera footage shows a woman the U.S. Coast Guard says is Jewel Hammond leaving the Schooner’s Wharf Bar in Key West Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The husband, Ben Fisher, urged his friends in a Facebook post Thursday to pray for his wife.

“She was visiting her dad in the Florida Keys and was on a boat that capsized. She has been missing for 36 hours. Please I need the prayer army right now,” Fisher wrote.

Hammond is described as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. When she left Schooner’s Wharf, she was wearing a black tank top and a red flannel shirt, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information on Hammond’s whereabouts is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Key West at (305) 292-8727.