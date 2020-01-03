Her ex returned and demanded her jewelry at knifepoint, police say. Now he’s in jail

A Florida Keys man is in jail on multiple felony counts after police say he hit his ex-girlfriend and threatened to stab her and her roommate to death because she did not want to give him her jewelry.

Jorge Perez, 50, is being held on a bond of $125,000 on one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and armed robbery.

His ex-girlfriend told police that she and Perez broke up Wednesday and he moved all of his things out of their Ninth Avenue home on Stock Island near Key West.

Perez returned Thursday around noon and demanded the woman give him several gold rings she owns, which, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office press release, are valued at $775. When the woman refused to give him the jewelry, Perez threw her on the ground and began hitting her, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

The woman freed herself, but Perez grabbed a large knife and ran after her, catching her about 100 feet from the home. He grabbed her by the hair and dragged her inside, according to the press release.

“Perez was threatening to kill the woman throughout the incident,” Linhardt said.

Her roommate, a 20-year-old man whom the police did not name, tried to help her, but backed off after Perez threatened to kill him also, Linhardt said.

The woman then gave Perez the rings, and he drove away. Linhardt said another witness at the home corroborated the woman’s story.

A deputy called Perez and asked him to return to the home. He did, and he was carrying six gold rings, Linhardt said.