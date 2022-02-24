Through Her Family Business, This MBA Is Helping To Empower Women Refugees

Hawa Sultani, middle, with her mother and Crest Cafe co-owner Monira Sultani, right; and Shabnam Ahmadi, head of operations. Courtesy photo

When Hawa Sultani turned down medical school, she took a year off to do some serious soul searching.

Growing up as a first-generation Afghan immigrant in Queens, New York, Hawa’s dream had always been to help people like her. She had grown up without health insurance, and she wanted to help others get the care they needed. But after some experience in the healthcare industry, she realized that the inequities she wanted to fight were systemic.

“I learned that there are many larger factors at play in terms of why certain populations aren’t getting healthcare,” Hawa tells Poets&Quants.

FINDING PURPOSE

Hawa Sultani: “The reality is, many of us haven’t questioned what we want, what drives us, and what our values are.” Courtesy photo

Hawa knew she wanted to make a difference in the world, to help provide equal opportunity for women and persons of color. In 2018, she quit her job, went traveling — and asked herself some hard questions.

“The reality is, many of us haven’t questioned what we want, what drives us, and what our values are,” she says. “I needed to figure out what my purpose in life was.”

Little did she know that she would find that purpose upon her return home, at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Sacramento, California.

CREST CAFE: RUN BY WOMEN REFUGEES

In 2009, in the depths of the Great Recession when many businesses were going bankrupt, Hawa’s mother Monira traded in her role as a stay-at-home mom to become the owner of Crest Cafe, a small restaurant on K Street in downtown Sacramento. “No one was buying a business at that time, but my mom did it anyway,” Hawa laughs.

Despite limited English skills and no prior experience, Monira Sultani’s passion for food drove her to build Crest into a thriving business — one that her daughter says built a “cult-like following,” its modern Mediterranean menu drawing dedicated customers from all over the city. Hawa says people have driven two hours just to get Crest’s nachos.

As good as it was, it wasn’t the food that created the biggest shift in Hawa’s life — and completely changed the trajectory of her career. It was the cafe’s employees, the majority of whom are refugee women from Afghanistan, with a smaller number from Syria, Iraq, and Russia.

THE PIVOT

When Hawa returned from her travels, she visited her mom at Crest Cafe and found a line out the door. Her interest was immediately piqued; she wondered how such a tiny eatery, with an outdated register and hardly any marketing, could be so successful. When she sat down at a table, she spoke to the employees, some of whom had worked there for more than eight years. She soon realized that Crest Cafe was more than just a workplace — it was a home, and the staff were a family.

The women’s stories were inspirational — and harrowing. They had left war-torn countries suffering from trauma and PTSD, and with children to support. Hawa suddenly knew her next step: She was going to grow her mom’s business and provide opportunities, on a larger scale, for refugee women to rebuild their lives.

While her mother first declined her offer to help, Hawa wouldn’t take no for an answer.

“I just started working there without her permission,” she laughs. “I wasn’t getting paid a dollar and I was living off of my savings, but I loved everything about it.”

CHANGING GENERATIONS TO COME

After Hawa developed Crest’s brand identity and social media presence, her mom eventually agreed to letting her officially work at the restaurant, and named her Head of Brand. “She was still confused about why I turned down medical school,” Hawa says. “But once she saw the momentum I was building, she realized the value of having me on the team.”

In the 13 years that the Sultani family has owned Crest Cafe, it has not only become a safe space that helps refugee women rebuild their lives; it has also become a driver of change for generations to come.

“A lot of women in the Afghan community became homemakers, and the father is the figure that goes out and provides,” Hawa says. “The opportunity for women to work helps my community to know that women can get an education, become financially independent, and meet up to everyone’s expectations with grace, resilience, and brilliance.”

For the first time in her life, Hawa saw herself in the women she was surrounded by.

“Growing up, my journey always felt so incredibly lonely; I never saw someone I could relate to or look up to as a role model,” she says. “These women are so inspiring to me. They’re my motivation. They’re my drive. Despite what they’ve gone through, every day they come into the business and treat it as if it’s their own.”

MORE THAN BUSINESS: FAMILY

Hawa’s mom treats her employees like relatives, and goes above and beyond a restaurant owner’s responsibilities; she helps solve immigration issues, steps in with childcare, and picks up their kids from school. “I think my mom did all of that because she resonated with the challenges of being a mom, a daughter, or a sister in a country where we don’t know the language and there aren’t many resources for us,” Hawa says.

“I’ve learned a lot from my mom as I’ve watched her run Crest Cafe. She says that at the end of the day, you have to treat your employees better than you treat anyone because your employees are the engine of your business. You need to make sure your employees love your business and care about it as if it’s their own.”

Since those from war-torn countries are often disempowered in their rights to education, it’s more difficult to get work. The Crest Cafe team helps to give refugee women work opportunities — no matter what their English level or circumstances — by sourcing employees from local advertisements within the refugee community and Lao Family Community Development Inc., which is an organization that supports diverse incoming refugees, immigrants, and low-income U.S.-born people in achieving financial self-sufficiency.

Crest Cafe also works with an organization called Read2Lead, and provides some of their monthly profits to help support families and orphans in Afghanistan.

Hawa Sultani, left, with her mother Monira and cafe head of operations Shabnam Ahmadi. Courtesy photo

Working with her mom, Hawa Sultani found a new passion for business. Eager to learn more, she began taking free accounting and finance classes at the California Capital Women Business Center. “They offer free workshops for anyone that wants to start a business,” she explains. “I was getting all of these business terms thrown at me, and I was absorbing them like a sponge.”

Inspired by the cafe’s momentum and her own growing business acumen, Hawa decided to apply to business school in 2019 to take Crest Cafe to the next level. She was accepted by the University of Rochester Simon Business School. She split her time between New York and California, where she would return every few weeks to support the business.

BUILDING A COMPASSIONATE COMMUNITY

Hawa says she her B-school experience was “special” — she was overwhelmed by the support she received from classmates and faculty. Everyone was understanding about her situation. Not only did they follow her business journey closely, they even helped Crest Cafe raise money to help feed healthcare workers in Sacramento during the pandemic.

She was also grateful for the ways in which her school’s resources helped her to grow the restaurant; Simon’s Ain Center for Entrepreneurship connected her with lawyers, financial advisers, and branding folks. “One of my professors even helped me improve the menu,” she says.

“I’ve never felt that homey, family, community atmosphere at other schools,” Hawa says. “To this day, I still have people from admissions or people from their career center message me and ask about how the restaurant is doing.”

‘WE NEED MORE LEADERS THAT HAVE EMPATHY’

Through her experience as Head of Brand for Crest Cafe, Hawa saw the inequities of not only being a woman, but of being an immigrant and person of color. “It was harder to be taken seriously when speaking with banks and landlords,” she explains.

Once at Simon Business School, she was introduced to more data that demonstrated the lack of funding for women and people of color. “I thought, I need to help change this and provide more opportunities and seats at the table for people like myself,” she says. “We need more leaders that have empathy and a high EQ, not just IQ.”

On top of growing Crest Cafe and her regular MBA studies, Hawa became president of the Simon School Venture Fund, a $2M student-run fund that invests in companies founded by women and BIPOC. She says that SSVF and her work at Crest Cafe is what gives her hope for Afghan women. “There’s at least a group of us getting educated and there will be more of us sitting at the right seats and at the right tables. Changes will come,” she explains.

EXPANDING THE FLAGSHIP STORE

After graduating in 2021, Hawa started a full-time job as a business program manager for Microsoft in the global cloud doing design, delivery, and strategy. She’s continuing to split her time between New York and Sacramento to expand Crest Cafe; on February 26, the team will be opening a second location in Sacramento, which will be the flagship store.

She says that Crest Cafe has been — and continues to be — an essential part of her professional growth; not only has it become a passion project, it’s also helped her gain experience growing a business from the ground up. “If you’ve never built something, you can’t give advice about it,” Hawa says. “I want Crest Cafe to continue to be a platform to hire, support, and inspire women.”

Her dream is to eventually be an investor that supports women-owned businesses, with the hopes of building generational wealth for the communities that tend to not have it. “A lot of the Crest women’s stories have provided inspiration for what I want to do next with my career and who I want to support,” she adds.

‘YOU HAVE TO FIND THE LIGHT INSIDE OF YOU’

Had Hawa Sultani gone against her instincts and accepted her medical school offer, her future may have looked very different. “I’m so grateful for my journey and most importantly, for trusting the process and going with my gut feeling,” she says.

“You have to find the light inside of you,” she continues. “A lot of people can’t find it because they don’t know their purpose, what they’re doing, or why they’re doing it. I struggled for so long to find mine. I was so unhappy until I joined this small little hole in the wall on K street in Sacramento, California. I’ll never look back.”

