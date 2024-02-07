As her final session nears, Rep. Deb Kiel says 'there's always more' that can be done for Minnesota

Feb. 7—CROOKSTON, Minn. — As Rep. Deb Kiel enters her last legislative session, she looks back on her political career and reflects on what she's accomplished. Even at the end, there's still more she wants to do for her state.

"I always thought I would not be the politician that said, 'oh, I'm going to run again because there's more I can do,'" she said. "But I realize there's always more that you can do and you can work on."

Kiel, a Republican from Crookston and House representative for District 1B, has been in the Legislature for 14 years and will be completing her seventh term this session. Over the years she's been focused on rural areas — particularly in northwest Minnesota — education, agriculture, rural nursing homes and hospitals. Her retirement announcement was released on Jan. 12 on the official Minnesota Legislature website.

The decision to retire originates from a

minor stroke

Kiel suffered March 17, 2023. Another legislator, Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley,

helped Kiel to identify

that she was having a stroke that day, and she was hospitalized overnight in St. Paul. Her husband also has recently experienced some health issues, she said, and she has decided to leave the Legislature to focus on health — his and hers.

She's interested in seeing "people who are energetic, who will help and take care of rural Minnesota" step up to the plate with fresh eyes.

She feels she has helped people get connected with the tools they need to be successful, especially those in her home area of northwest Minnesota and in the realms of education, health care or law enforcement.

"It always makes my heart sing when I'm able to help somebody connect the dots," she said.

Nursing home issues and agriculture education stand out among her legislative work. Nursing home funding and support are among her top issues going into her final session.

She recalls how during the pandemic, nurses were sick and homes were struggling to find help. Kiel was speaking with Polk County Public Health Director Sarah Reese at one point and told her she wanted to go to one of these homes herself to help.

And agriculture education in her district is important. Kiel said she is glad it's now considered a science in schools — there is more to it than just farming, she believes. In rural areas, having an agricultural workforce is especially important — particularly those with unique skills, like soil scientists and chemists. Large animal veterinarians are important, too.

Kiel said she'll leave the Legislature not entirely satisfied, however.

"You're never satisfied with everything," she said. "You try your best. You have successes, sometimes in small ways and bigger ways. But it's all teamwork and I think what people need to realize is that the Legislature is about teamwork. You're more successful if you can work as a team."

When her last session is finished, she said she's going to miss talking with colleagues and having debates, as well as being part of the work to help not only her district, but the whole state. She is looking forward to spending time with friends and family and being more active in her church. She'll still keep an eye on legislative discussions, and hopes there's more conversation about how much Greater Minnesota provides for Minneapolis and St. Paul, especially when it comes to food.

Kiel also has a message of thankfulness for everyone who has supported her during her time as a legislator.

"I'm very thankful for my family's support in allowing me to serve, and all of the district, everyone who has been supportive of me, whether they're Democrat or Republican," she said. "I just really appreciate all the support that I've had. It's very humbling to be able to work in this position."