It was her first Nashville mayoral race. She wanted to make sure others voted, too.
It’s a busy day inside the headquarters of the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.
It’s a busy day inside the headquarters of the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
The best chance for the rest of the F1 grid to put a dent in Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s dominance comes this weekend in Singapore.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
From relaxed fit to bootcut, these top jeans cost as little as $18.
The second installment of Square Enix's ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake saga has a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive on PlayStation 5 on February 29. A new trailer has also emerged.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Verkor produces pouch and cylindrical battery modules for electric vehicles and energy-storage sites. The huge sum includes an €850 million Series C funding round as well as €600 million in loans from the EU's European Investment Bank, Verkor explained in a statement.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
X, formerly Twitter, is now offering its paying subscribers the option to hide the likes tab from public view. This move is the latest appeal Musk’s X is making to premium subscribers.
It has a sweat-wicking liner to keep you dry, and its comfy wireless design won't dig into your skin.
Major League Baseball is ready to test its virtual ballpark for a regular-season game. Fans can “enter” the digital stadium on Wednesday, September 20, to watch the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Angels. The league debuted the digital park earlier this summer for a celebrity softball game during this year’s All-Star Game activities.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
This alcohol-free best seller is approved by the American Dental Association and keeps your breath fresh for up to 24 hours.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Experts weigh in on the best way to get a drier night’s sleep.
The company says its ad tier will take time to have real financial impact. That's a disappointment to investors.