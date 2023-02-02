After her husband was charged with trafficking fentanyl, a Hartford woman continued distributing the drug. Now she’ll spend 2 years in prison.

A Hartford woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl out of her Hartford home after her husband was arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and other drugs, officials said.

Maria Maldonado, 50, appeared in court in New Haven on Wednesday where a judge handed down the prison sentence and three years of supervised release to follow, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Her sentencing comes more than two years after her husband, 35-year-old Christopher Alamo, was arrested on federal drug charges in January 2021, officials said.

Prior to his arrest, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford task force identified Alamo as an alleged distributor of heroin and cocaine in Connecticut, New York and other states, according to court records. They searched the couple’s home and allegedly found 13,000 wax folds of fentanyl, more than 300 grams of loose fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and about one kilogram of cocaine, along with a handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine, other magazines and ammunition and items used to process and package narcotics for sale, officials said.

Investigators learned that after his arrest, he was allegedly still coordinating distribution of fentanyl through his wife, her son Carlos Santiago Jr., and a drug supplier named Henry DeJesus-Morales, officials said.

Investigators searched Maldonado’s house and found 71 grams of loose fentanyl, about 1,800 wax folds of the drug, marijuana, multiple loaded firearms and drug packaging supplies, court records said.

They also searched her father-in-law’s home and found about $60,000 in cash and assorted jewelry which investigators found to be proceeds from drug trafficking, according to court records.

Maldonado pleaded guilty last March. She is out on a $75,000 bond and is required to report to prison on March 1.

DeJesus-Morales and Santiago both pleaded guilty for their role in the drug sales. DeJesus-Morales was sentenced to 44 months in prison and Santiago was sentenced to six months in prison, officials said.

Alamo, a convicted felon, is still awaiting trial.

At the time of his arrest, he was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, an offense that carries a maximum term of 40 years in prison, officials said.