Her infant suffocated in a Boppy lounger. Now this RI woman is suing.

PROVIDENCE – The mother of a four-month-old baby who died by suffocation in January 2021 is suing the manufacturer of the Boppy newborn lounger, alleging that the company sold defective pillows that led to the death of her daughter and eight other infants.

Italia Cotugno, acting as the administrator of her late daughter’s estate, sued the Boppy Co., and its owners, Artsana USA and Artsana S.P.A. in U.S. District Court.

She accuses the companies of failing to adequately warn parents about the pillows’ defective design, leading to her daughter’s “horrific suffering and death by suffocation” on Jan. 28, 2021. Cotugno alleges that the companies’ negligence contributed to the wrongful death of the baby and is seeking unspecified damages for the child’s “excruciating suffering.”

“The Boppy defendants marketed, advertised and sold the Boppy Lounger as a product that infants could be placed in safely when the Boppy defendants knew or should have known that placing infants in the Boppy Lounger could cause infants to suffer catastrophic injuries and death,” the suit says.

Cotugno accuses the companies of negligent infliction of emotional distress from watching her infant daughter lay unresponsive as paramedics worked to resuscitate her. She later endured the “horrible news that her infant child was dead."

From left, the recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger and the Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger.

`Dangerous suffocation hazard’

Boppy newborn loungers were sold from 2015 until their recall in September 2021. From 2015 through June 2020, the pillows were linked to eight deaths.

According to the complaint, the pillows’ concave, padded design posed a “unreasonably, inherently and unavoidably dangerous suffocation hazard” by allowing infants to roll into positions and get stuck with their mouths and noses blocked by fabric.

The design also led some parents to bedshare with their babies, believing they would be secure in the Boppy lounger. Instead, the baby could move into a position in which their airways could be obstructed or use their legs to push themselves off the pillow and onto the bed itself, the suit says.

Marketed after awareness of infant deaths

Cotugno alleged that the companies designed the Boppy Lounger in such a way "to save the few dollars or cents," amounting to complete indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of others.

The lawsuit noted that the product manual and company website acknowledge the risk of severe injury or death to infants placed in the Boppy lounger through asphyxiation, but faulted the company for continuing to market and sell the pillows even after learning of infant injuries and deaths.

“Boppy admitted that ‘infants can suffocate if they roll, move or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the [Boppy Lounger] onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding, that obstructs breathing,’” the suit says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI woman sues after her infant suffocated in a Boppy lounger