‘Her kids were what she lived for:’ GoFundMe for Texas mom, 29, shot in domestic homicide

The family of Paris Holbert has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses for the 29-year-old who was fatally shot in her east Fort Worth apartment early Saturday.

Gwen Wright, Paris Holbert’s cousin, told the Star-Telegram that the mother of two had a bubbly personality, an infectious laugh and was “like a breath of fresh air.”

“She was amazing,” Wright said.

Police responded to the 500 Flats Apartments in the 600 block of Woodchucker Drive around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. They found Holbert with a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments. She died at a local hospital less than an hour later.

Holbert’s husband, Robert Holbert, was arrested Saturday and faces a murder charge, according to jail records.

Holbert leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, according to Wright.

“Her kids were what she lived for, her family in general,” Wright said.