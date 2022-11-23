‘Her last free meal:’ Quinton Simon’s mom turned in to FBI by grandma on murder charges, friend says

A judge denied bond on Wednesday for the Georgia mother accused of killing her 20-month-old son.

Leilani Simon reported that her son Quinton disappeared from their home on Oct. 5. On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested Simon on Monday after investigators found human remains in a county landfill. Police sent the remains to the FBI to confirm they are human and belong to Quinton.

Simon faces charges of murder, concealing a death, making false statements and false report of a crime.

On Wednesday, Simon waived her right to appear in court, but entered a not guilty plea. The judge denied her bond and set a preliminary hearing for Simon for Jan. 11.

RELATED STORIES:

WTOC-TV talked to a family friend of Simon’s grandmother Billie Howell. She told the Savannah station that Simon checked into a treatment center recently, but was going to check out Monday.

The family friend said Howell called the FBI, who asked her to pick her daughter up and bring her to the Savannah office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Her mother had to make one of the hardest decisions of her life,” she told WTOC-TV. “They asked her to buy some time. So, she went and picked up Leilani’s belongings from another center, and then she took Leilani to have her last free meal.”

Simon was arrested and charged at the FBI office.