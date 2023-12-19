'This was her life': Amanda Williamson remembered with food drive for Massillon students

MASSILLON – Amanda Williamson was happiest serving others — especially children.

She served as Massillon City School's family support specialist for the past eight years. In her role, she helped connect students and their families with resources.

During that time, she worked to find new ways to help. Williamson created new programs, entered partnerships with local organizations and built relationships with district families.

One of the projects she worked to grow was a food drive to serve students while they were on Christmas break.

Washington High School basketball players Terrelle Keyes, left, and Chris Knight pack groceries as part of Amanda's Hope Food Drive, which will provide 100 Massillon City School families with food over holiday break.

"This was her life," said Erica Thom, executive director of AHEAD Inc. "She was really great at what she did. Giving back, that was something that was part of her soul."

Thom worked with Williamson on several projects including the food drive, which they began planning this summer.

Amanda Williamson worked as Massillon City School's family support specialist for eight years. She died suddenly Oct. 14.

Every year, Thom and Williamson met to begin their planning before the start of the school year.

"We started talking then about getting our families signed up for Christmas help and she had her planning notebook," Thom said.

Her friend lived by her five-subject notebooks. Williamson had one for planning and one that outlined the families she served. She carried others filled with notes.

"We called them her magic notebooks," Thom said with a chuckle. "I feel like we are not as organized as she was."

Erica Thom, executive director of AHEAD Inc. and organizer of the Amanda's Hope Food Drive, stands among the hundreds of toys and blankets purchased for about 150 kids.

As the holiday draws near, Thom is deep into the Christmas giveaway, but her best friend, Williamson is missing.

Williamson, 52, died suddenly on Oct. 14 leaving a hole that Thom said will be hard to fill. The GlenOak grad spent decades working in the flooring business until she decided to pursue her passion, Thom said. Williamson worked in the judicial system and volunteered at the Crisis Center and her church youth group before coming to Massillon.

Thom and others continued Williamson's work dedicating this year's Christmas giveaway to their friend.

AHEAD and the district teamed up with the Massillon Health Department, Massillon Recreation Center and the Massillon Public Library to collect nonperishable food items for Amanda's Hope Food Drive.

Participants collected food to feed 100 families during the holiday break. Families will receive three bags of groceries filled with a variety of items such as cereal, breakfast bars and oatmeal. They will also receive canned meat, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, pasta and sauce, meal supplements like Hamburger Helper, and canned fruits and veggies. Thom said they also provide snacks. A donation of fresh bread will also be distributed.

Thom pointed out that Massilon students receive free breakfast and lunch at school and being home during the break will put a significant strain on a family's grocery budget, which could lead to kids going hungry.

"It may not be enough for the whole two weeks (they are home) but it will be a big help," she said. "Those can be big hungry mouths to feed."

The families are the same that they work with throughout the year, she said, noting they often will call when they need food, clothes or hygiene products.

Williamson, Thom said, worked to ensure that all of "her" families had what they needed for Christmas. She referred them to groups like the Salvation Army, Community Christmas and local churches that ran programs.

Some families miss the sign-ups or are faced with language barriers that keep them from participating in the programs, but Williamson and Thom were there seeking ways to make everyone's holiday bright.

'Amanda was wonderful at doing projects like this.'

Over the years, the number of kids and families served during the Christmas giveaway has grown.

This year, they will provide about 150 kids with presents through donations. Several teachers throughout the district often adopt a family, Thom added.

"Amanda was wonderful at doing projects like this. She was always looking for new ways to do things for students," she said.

Volunteers Sue Nelson, left, and Margaret Cockling pack bags with toys as part of the Massillon City Schools and AHEAD Inc.'s Christmas giveaway. The group will provide gifts to about 150 kids this season.

Bethany Perkowski, environmental health director at the city health agency, was excited to participate in the food drive as they have done in the past.

"When Erica told me she had Amanda's notebook, and she had referenced it to ensure we didn't miss anything, it made my heart feel good that not only were we doing this in honor of our friend, but it was being done how Amanda wanted it," she said.

Besides a gift, the students will receive a blanket. Chick-fil-A donated 150 coats that also will be distributed. Each family also gets wrapping paper and tape to wrap the gifts.

Among those packing bags was the boys' basketball team.

Junior Terrelle Keyes was honored to help.

"I'm big on stuff like this," the 16-year-old said. "Everyone doesn't have it as good as others. It makes me feel good doing something for someone else."

Thom knows that Williamson would be pleased with this year's response to the food drive.

"What's nice this year is how many people got to see what we did and what it takes to put this together," Thom said. "What I miss most is doing this without her."

