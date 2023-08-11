Her Mississippi ‘animal rescue’ was a death trap for 30 dogs. ‘She fooled everyone.’

A former Mississippi Coast woman pleaded no contest Friday to 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and was ordered to serve six months in the Harrison County jail.

Jessica Collins, of Saucier, ran what she called Deep South Rescue when Harrison County sheriff’s deputies went to the property in March 2022 and found 30 dead dogs, most of them in black trash bags. A cage at her home contained a dead vulture as well as eight dead puppies inside a trash bag.

Deputies found one emaciated retriever, later named Merle.

Collins was arrested on 31 counts of simple animal cruelty and one count of felony animal cruelty. She and her attorney, George Blair, worked out a plea agreement with Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox.

When someone pleads no contest, they do not admit guilt but agree there is enough evidence to convict them.

In exchange for her plea, Judge Brandon Ladner sentenced Collins to six months in the county jail on each count, with all but six months of the sentence suspended.

The judge ordered her to pay $2,827 in fines and restitution and $1,655 in court costs. The judge allowed Collins to start serving her sentence on Aug. 25.

Jessica Collins walks out of court with her attorney George Blair after pleading no contest to 10 counts of simple animal cruelty to a domesticated dog at Harrison County Justice Court in Gulfport on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

‘Dead dogs all across the property’

Collins cannot own a domesticated cat, dog or other animal for 15 years. Once she completes her jail sentence, she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation and return to court every seven months for a review of her case.

Animal activists attended the hearing Friday and said they were glad to see Collins get some jail time for the crimes.

Linda Perry went to the property in Saucier when she saw a plea from Collins on Facebook for help. Collins, she said, lied about being a 501c nonprofit and claimed she needed help because bobcats had been killing the animals.

“From the moment I arrived, I started finding dead dogs all across the property,” she said “She said the bobcats were killing them. It was all a lie. Once you see that, you can’t forget it. She fooled everyone in the animal community.”

Collins did not live on the property where sheriff’s deputies found the animals. A shed sat on the half-acre lot, and the animals had no electricity or running water.

“It was hard to believe that a person like this defendant, who is supposed to be taking care of animals, had done what she did in that case,” Cox said. “It was atrocious. There is no excuse for it.”

