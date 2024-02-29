Her mother's heart, her dad's strength: Reva Stewart leads the fight to stop rehab scams

Reva Stewart is one of the nominees for USA TODAY’s Women of the Year program, a recognition of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country. The program launched in 2022 as a continuation of Women of the Century, which commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Meet this year’s honorees at womenoftheyear.usatoday.com.

Without Reva Stewart's voice, it's hard to know how much longer members of Arizona’s tribal communities would continue to fall victim to the predatory sobriety homes that scammed millions of dollars from state agencies without helping the people in need.

Stewart, along with colleague Coleen Chatter, went before tribal and state leaders one November afternoon in 2022 with stunning details of what they had witnessed happening to the Indigenous population on the streets of metropolitan Phoenix. They would later tell the world about the schemes, which had been going on for months, perhaps years, under the noses of state, tribal and city officials.

It has been a whirlwind year for Stewart and her group, who have been working to help people find their way home after leaving the fraudulent sobriety homes. She continues to tell the stories to anyone who will listen but worries that the people hurt by the scams aren't getting the help they need.

"When I first used my voice and saw what was happening and brought it to light and mentioned it, I was going to these meetings and telling them what I experienced," said Stewart. "To being told 'Good job, you're doing good. Continue to keep this out there. We are going to look into it.' From that, thinking I am actually going to get help to where we are at now: What happened to that help?"

Jan 10, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Reva Stewart, is a Navajo woman who brought attention to the fraudulent sober homes and has continued outreach to help displaced Native Americans find their way home. Stewart is currently working as a manager of the soon-to-be-closed Drumbeat Indian Arts shop in Phoenix.

The stories Stewart and her group told state officials were almost unreal: Representatives from the fake centers traveled into tribal communities in vans and had either coerced or taken vulnerable tribal members, promising assistance with their substance and alcohol abuse in Phoenix.

Once they reached their destination, the help offered was anything but genuine. Instead, the facilities hid a more sinister plan: to defraud hundreds of millions of dollars from the state by charging the American Indian Health Program, a Medicaid health plan that allows providers to bill directly for reimbursement of services rendered to Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

The facilities kept their passengers, at times captive, inside apartments or motel rooms disguised as sober living homes without their families' knowledge. Some people have never made it out alive.

This scam had been going on for years, dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and during former Gov. Doug Ducey's administration. For Stewart, the money defrauded was not the concern; rather, the safety of the people caught up in the swindle was her priority.

She and her group continue to foot the bill through donations to help people find their way home, after what she describes as tribal and state government entities' failure to help the victims and her fears they were sweeping that part under the rug, and cared more for the money than human life. This work has also made Stewart and other group members targets: Their tires have been slashed and they have encountered suspicious people.

"Until I see that my people are OK, I will not hand over this baton," she said. Even with nationwide attention and media coverage after The Arizona Republic first broke the story in December 2022, the grim reality of these fraudulent facilities persists. The centers continue to operate, individuals are still recruited or taken, and not much is being done to help them get home or get official help.

But Stewart and her group continue to expend with what little resources they have to help individuals. Stewart continues to speak out and says her voice won't fade away anytime soon.

Who paved the way for you?

My mother. She has always helped the unsheltered and never once mentioned it until I was told that. She did not once ever tell us what she was doing when she went to town. I wish I had seen that.

What is your proudest moment? And do you have a lowest?

My proudest moment would be having my children and my grandchildren. I have three adult children.

My mother passed away two years ago. You know, I lost my mother two years ago, my brother a year and a half ago. So losing the two of them back to back within six months. has been tough for my family. Yes, that's my lowest point, because you never think how life would be without your parents. I've been so grateful to have my parents as long as I did.

What is your definition of courage?

Use your voice. You never know how important your voice is until you use it. Yes, what I've gone through this last year and a half is learning to use my voice and not be afraid to use my voice.

Is there a guiding principle or mantra you tell yourself?

Every day I wake up and I tell myself ‘You have your mother's heart and your dad's strength.’

I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing if I didn't have my mom's heart and my dad's strength

Who did or do you look up to?

I look up to every person every single person with addiction that has overcome their addictions and built a life on helping. I've never in all honesty, I've never thought I would be associated with anything in this field. This last year and a half I have made so many friends that have beat addiction. that are in recovery that are stronger as people wanting to help other people.

How do you overcome adversity?

I go hiking. And I pray. I keep myself humble. Lots of praying and lots of using our Native medicine.

What advice would you give your younger self?

You're young and still learning. Move forward and continue to learn no matter what and where you are.

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Reva Stewart won't quit her fight to stop rehab center scams