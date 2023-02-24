'Her name was Amanda': DNA, genealogy research used to identify 'Lady in the Fridge' 27 years after her body was found in the Delta

Feb. 24—The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that "The Lady in the Fridge" — a murder victim discovered in a refrigerator in Holt in March 1995 — has finally been identified.

"I'd just like to take this time right now to give her her name back, to give her her story back," Sheriff Pat Withrow said during a press conference streamed on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. "Her name was Amanda — Amanda Lynn Schumann Deza."

Lt. Linda Jimenez, who heads the Sheriff's Office cold case unit as well as the Sheriff's detective division, said that the department used DNA analysis combined with traditional genealogy research to identify Deza, who was born Aug. 11, 1965.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner and the Sheriff's Office worked with Othram, a private Texas-based laboratory, to provide genetic material that allowed Othram to build a DNA profile of Deza. Othram then used forensic genealogy to generate investigative leads.

Sheriff's investigators followed up and were able to determine Deza's identity, Jimenez said.

According to a press release from Othram, Deza's mother and daughter then provided DNA samples and Deza's identity was confirmed after they were found to be matches.

The Sheriff's Office still needs the public's help to determine who killed Deza and why, Withrow and Jimenez said.

"Amanda is a daughter, she's a sister, she's a mother, she's a friend," Jimenez said. "And there's many of you out there who know and have information about her life, the activities she was involved with, the friendships that she had, as well as any intimate relationships."

They were able to determine that in the years before her death, Deza lived in the Napa, Oakley and Delta areas, but they have very little information about her life and activities for several years before her murder, Jimenez said.

No missing person's report was filed for Deza, but people were looking for her after her disappearance, Jimenez said in response to reporters' questions.

"They didn't get very far," she said.

Deza's family was shocked by the news of her death, Withrow said, but are hopeful that her killer can be captured.

Her body was likely concealed in the refrigerator in the Delta for six months or longer before March 1995, when the fridge was discovered in the water at Whiskey Slough by individuals who were collecting recyclables, Jimenez said.

Any information about this time in her life could potentially help the Sheriff's Office solve the case, Withrow said, even if it's just someone who knew her in passing.

"This case is far from being closed, and justice is far from being served," District Attorney Ron Freitas said during Thursday's press conference. "I look forward to prosecuting (to) the fullest extent of the law the coward that committed this heinous act ... and only then, when I'm able to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, can true justice and true closure be given to her family."

The Sheriff's Office declined to give any additional information about her family at this time, out of respect for their privacy, Withrow said in response to a reporter's question.

They also declined to comment on whether there is a person of interest in the case at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the department by phone at 209-468-5087 or by email at coldcase@sjgov.org.

Stockton CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Deza's killer. CrimeStoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600; callers can remain anonymous.