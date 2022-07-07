Her name is Jailee. Have you seen her? Police need help in search for missing Indy infant

(IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 2-year-old Jailee Latson. Jailee is described as 2’10", 35 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the 800 block of Rural Street. She was last seen wearing a diaper and no shirt around 1:00 pm. It is undetermined if she walked away or if there is foul play involved

A two-year-old Indianapolis girl went missing Thursday afternoon and police are asking the public for help in finding her.

Missing persons detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating 2-year-old Jailee Latson, according to a news release.

Jailee is described as 2’10", 35 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the 800 block of Rural Street. She was last wearing a diaper and no shirt around 1 p.m., according to a news release.

It is undetermined if she walked away or if there is foul play involved.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

