'Her passion for journalism was undeniable': Virginia reporter Sierra Jenkins killed in shooting

A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a fatal shooting took place outside the restaurant and bar earlier in the day. Newspaper reporter Sierra Jenkins was one of the people killed during the shooting after getting caught in the crossfire.

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed after a shooting occurred outside a restaurant and bar early Saturday morning, police said.

Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, was at Chicho’s Pizza Backstage in Norfolk with a friend, her family told the outlet. Restaurant manger Rory Schindel said bartenders announced last call around 1:30 a.m., and when customers began to leave, an argument began outside the bar, followed by gunshots.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers arrived on the scene just before 2 a.m. to reports of multiple gunshot victims. One man, identified as 25-year-old Devon Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jenkins was found "suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound" after getting caught in the crossfire and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died, police said. Another woman had a life-threatening gunshot wound, while two more men received gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

Jenkins, who grew up in Norfolk, graduated from Georgia State University in 2019 and worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Virginian-Pilot in December 2020.

Her father, Maurice Jenkins, told the outlet his daughter loved being a journalist and just celebrated her 25th birthday last week. Described as a person who "wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person," Jenkins was out with her best friend who was visiting. Jenkins was the godmother to her friend's daughter.

"Everyone loved her," Maurice Jenkins said. "She was such an energetic, caring and giving person. A real go-getter. She’d do anything for anyone."

Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media, which operates The Virginian-Pilot and other publications in the state, shared similar sentiments.

"Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting," Worrell said. "We are absolutely heartbroken."

For two years, she's covered the stories of Hampton Roads with compassion and care. She worked at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before coming home to Hampton Roads in 2020. Most recently, Sierra has been reporting on school policies and issues across the region. pic.twitter.com/mlArrBL06K — The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) March 19, 2022

The outlet said when an editor heard about the shooting, he had contacted Jenkins to cover the incident since she was on the breaking news shift. Jane Harper, courts and crime reporter for the The Virginian-Pilot, would end up writing the story. In a heartbreaking tweet she noted how the events unfolded.

"I’ve covered more murders than I can count during my reporting career but today’s will always stand out. Among the victims was my sweet colleague Sierra Jenkins. I was asked to fill in for her today when editors couldn’t reach her. We found later why," Harper wrote.

Colleagues and state leaders also mourned Jenkins' death on Twitter, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Dorothy Tucker, president of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Our hearts are breaking for the lives lost in Norfolk, including Sierra Jenkins.



The First Lady and I are praying for their families, friends, and the Virginian-Pilot community.https://t.co/dG4J5RaLvv — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 19, 2022

The entire @NABJ family is wrapping our arms around the family, friends and colleagues of @virginianpilot reporter, Sierra Jenkins.



This a tragic loss of a beautiful, young, intrepid reporter. We are in close contact with @HRBMP_org for support. https://t.co/2cx1NOzhtD https://t.co/wjQCnoPIkT pic.twitter.com/ggXkszyWSs — Dorothy Tucker NABJ (@Dorothy4NABJ) March 19, 2022

Norfolk Police said there have been no arrest made in the shooting and detectives are still investigating.

