After her quickie divorce, Gisele seems to be living the single life in Miami

Gisele Bundchen has quietly, officially moved on.

Proof: In the wake of her quickie divorce Friday from NFL legend Tom Brady, we’ve learned the supermodel has a new place to call home.

Page Six reports that Bundchen snapped up an adorable cottage in Surfside months before rumblings of trouble between the couple began. The 42 year old mother of two bought the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house back on Feb. 28, about two weeks before her famous husband decided to “unretire” from football.

Surfside is also where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have an apartment, and of course, the site of last summer’s horrific Champlain Towers collapse.

One Sotheby’s did not confirm this deal to the Miami Herald, but records show Bundchen paid $1.25 million for the 1,540 square footer via an LLC. As per One Sotheby’s International Realty pictures published in various media outlets, the one story 82 year old house is absolutely adorable, with an open kitchen, hardwood floors and cheerful back yard/garden.

What is to happen to the exes’ $27 million eco-friendly megamansion in Indian Creek is unclear, but construction has been halted since Hurricane Ian last month.

The power couple’s split, though it appeared sudden, apparently was a long time coming.

An insider tells People that the former Victoria’s Secret catwalker has “lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

On Monday, Brady addressed the elephant in the room on his Sirius XM show “Let’s Go!”, revealing that the split is (phew) not bitter or contentious.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”