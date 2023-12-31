Her son needed safe child care: Needy Fund helps single mom with summer camp

This hardworking single mother from Barnstable is training for a new career. She's always concentrating on ways to build a better future for her family. But making ends meet is a challenge, especially with rising costs and irregular child support.

When the school year ended, she needed care for her son while she worked and continued training. A camp seemed like the best fit, as her son was dealing with social anxiety brought on by the pandemic, and needed routine and structure.

The cost of the camp was beyond her budget. But an agency partner referred her to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund. Thanks to your generous donations, camp was a go and our neighbor knew her son was safe, well cared for and happy.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date:$1,138,577.87

To honor and appreciate our employees and their families - past and present - our subcontractors, vendors and suppliers during C.C. Construction's 40th anniversary year. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year;$40,000

Harwich United Methodist Church Thrift Shop;$3,000

From Dyanne Cooney in honor of those who have passed this year - Sami Perra, Charles Mahoney, Martin Perry, Paul Katanik, Heidi Schadt, Uncle Tom Malone, Tyler Sears, Eddie Crowell, Mary Uek, Herb Anderson, Ken Durst, Lester Jay Mahoney, Rose Wroe, Bob McClellan, Phyllis DiPietro, Kaye Baggett, Louisa Warren, Lori Powers, Mike Gilmour, Frank Edmunds, Billy Cooper, Kathryn Williamson, Fran and Dick Shea, Billy Davin, and Matt Yonce;$2,000

Osterville Christmas Charities;$1,725

Jack Murphy;$1,000

Nancy Keith and Bob Perry;$1,000

Phil Doherty;$1,000

H and I;$550

Bruce and Regina Work;$500

Douglas and Jenifer Bentley;$500

In honor of Gael and Bruce Gilmore from the Gilmore Family;$500

Nancy Smith;$500

Robert and Dorothy Franey;$500

Sid and Donna Snow;$500

The Anderson Family;$500

In loving remembrance of Bob Wennberg;$400

Merry Christmas to Alissa, Ashley, Parker, Regan, Cooper, and Reed from David Hufnagel;$400

In honor of our community;$350

In memory of George and Dorothy Siddall from David and Dorte Siddall;$300

threeweeks;$300

Bill and Elizabeth Rubidge;$250

Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Massachusetts VI Chapter-Cape Cod & Islands;$250

In memory of loved ones and friends from Willard and Barbara Parker;$250

In memory of Sabrah from D. Harper;$250

Karen and James Goode;$250

Maryanne and Scott Petersen;$250

Pierre and MaryEllen Guertin;$250

The East Sandwich Eidents;$250

From Penny and Luke;$222

Mizue Murphy;$50

Amy Natiello;$25

Patricia and Henry Skehan;$25

In memory of Mamma at Christmas;$50

In memory of Chuck D. Fong remembered by M,J,B,E,D,R,A-2023;$200

Vicki and Bear;$100

In memory of Stan Morton;$100

In memory of Heather Foster from Nana;$25

Nancy and James Buckley;$50

Constance Tarvis;$100

Joseph and Elaine Marone;$100

Cam and Brenda Morris;$125

Anonymous;$50

Alan Bedard;$100

Peter Pettengill;$100

Loved our Grampy! Henry and Charlotte;$50

Judith Godin;$200

Greg and Cokie Hamm;$25

Chris and Michele Fournier;$50

Patricia Walton;$100

Suzanne Lavallee;$25

From the grandchildren of Jim and Betty Cullen: Michaela, Samantha, Alexandra Cullen and Andrew and Cody LeBlanc;$50

Garcia-Chope Family;$150

Anonymous;$200

Elizabeth Gibbs and Eliot Raymond;$100

David Walsh;$200

George and Betty Ann Tupper;$50

In memory of Ma and Jim;$50

Carol Blomstrom;$90

Alice Kramden;$150

In loving memory of Martha Sutton Rygh from Dempsey and Susan Lott;$100

In memory of Dickie Mayo from Barbara;$25

James and Elizabeth Logan;$100

In memory of Mike,Jim and Bob;$50

In memory of John A Keeler;$100

In memory of Bob and Ethel Silverberg;$200

In memory of My Dad-Michael DeBenedictis;$50

Linda Cornog;$100

Richard and Karen Giusti;$100

The Kennedy-Doherty Family;$50

In honor of Gael Gilmore from the D.C. Gilmores;$100

In memory of Bob Casey;$100

In loving honor of Rosa Rodrigues;$100

Susan Coco;$100

Linda A. Callahan;$25

In honor of Charles Curtiss IV;$50

Scott McFarland;$100

In memory of Virginia Mitchell;$200

Ralph and Fonda Simonds;$100

Abid and Ida Mae Raoof;$200

In memory of Gene;$18

Andrew and Lisa Judelson;$200

In memory of the Stefanik Family;$25

Jean Gallagher;$50

Anne and W. Ward Ellsasser;$25

Anonymous;$50

George Howe;$25

In honor of Bruce Gilmore from the D.C. Gilmores;$100

Sally Ponchak;$25

Patricia Smith;$100

In honor of family;$150

Jerry and Dorothy;$25

William and Mary Regan;$200

Joe and Cindi Tamosunas;$50

Ed and Christy Saling;$50

Summer Appeal 2023:$227,702.14

