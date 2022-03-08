After her son went missing, Baltimore mom held out hope — until he was found shot to death: ‘He was my baby’

The last time Faith Upshaw spoke with her youngest son was on Valentine’s Day, when he promised to stop by soon and pick up the gift bag she had prepared for him — filled with chocolates and a bottle of cologne.

But he didn’t show up that day or the next.

On Feb. 16, she learned he had also missed the funeral services for his friend, a recent victim of gun violence. So Upshaw called Baltimore police to report that her son Christian Jackson was missing.

Eleven days later, police received an anonymous tip about a gold minivan that had been parked for several days in the 2200 block of Talbot Road, a residential street near Leakin Park in Northwest Baltimore.

Jackson, 23, was found shot to death inside his vehicle Feb. 27 — the first of eight homicides recorded last week alone amid rampant Baltimore gun violence that shows no sign of slowing.

Officers peered through a crack in the heavily tinted minivan windows and saw a human figure slumped across the front seat, Upshaw said.

When detectives knocked on her apartment door a short time later, she asked them to wait a few seconds, took a seat and prepared herself for whatever was coming.

“I sat right here,” she said, gesturing toward her kitchen island during an interview Thursday evening. Her face was composed as she recalled the conversation, her voice steady.

Until detectives told her otherwise, Upshaw said, she held out hope that her son was safe: Maybe he was taking some time to himself, recovering from the death of his friend, blowing off steam or evading responsibility for a couple of weeks.

But she kept calling his phone, which kept going straight to voicemail, and she drove around looking for his minivan. Her two older children did the same, checking areas around where his friends lived. He had never mentioned hanging out in the Windsor Hills neighborhood where his body was found, Upshaw said.

Jackson was living about 30 miles south of Baltimore in Anne Arundel County with his children and their mother.

After his daughter was born two years ago, Jackson embraced fatherhood, his mom said. Although his daughter could hold on to some of those early memories with her dad, her baby brother will grow up with nothing more than photos showing them together.

“He had a big heart,” Upshaw said of her son. “When he loved, he loved hard.”

She said she’s trying to hold it together for the rest of the family and focusing on planning a funeral.

But sometimes, the grief sneaks up on her, like when she was getting a manicure and a young father walked into the salon with his daughter. Or when she woke up at 2 a.m., her mind racing with questions she forgot to ask funeral home staff.

Unable to sleep, she jotted down some notes and sent a follow-up email, then sat on the edge of the bed and thought about Christian — the youngest of her three adult children, the baby of their family, whose big, jovial personality made him perpetually easy to forgive, even when she wanted to stay irritated.

Suddenly, Upshaw said, she started hysterically laughing, remembering snapshots of their time together.

Then, just as suddenly, she was sobbing.

“I feel like I’m hanging on by a thread,” she said. “Not really thinking about the future, just taking things day by day.”

She keeps looking back, even to the earliest moments of his life.

Jackson was born with a broken collarbone that required a tiny sling — high-maintenance from the very beginning, his mom said. As a toddler, he became her sidekick, tagging along while she ran errands and took care of family business.

“He was my baby,” she said. “He was always running around. I never could keep him still.”

The family lived in Baltimore when he was little, but Upshaw later moved them to Westminster, seeking a safer environment. Jackson graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown.

He still had friends in that area, including the young man lost to gun violence last month, who was killed in Westminster, Upshaw said. She recalled trying to comfort her son after he heard the news.

Baltimore Police have not said whether detectives believe the two cases are linked. They asked anyone with information about Jackson’s death to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP to make an anonymous report.

While his family struggles to move forward even as the shooting remains unsolved, Upshaw said, she sees no clear solutions in the seemingly endless fight against gun violence in Baltimore.

Last week was particularly violent. In addition to Jackson, the victims included a 70-year-old woman found shot to death Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood near Pimlico Race Course. Her death came hours after a quadruple shooting on Dukeland Street in Southwest Baltimore that left one person dead and three injured the previous night.

“I understand the police can’t be everywhere all the time,” Upshaw said. “But this level of violence, it’s just too much.”