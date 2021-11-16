‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride.

But apparently the Internet peanut gallery thinks the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, to influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.

She really wore this to someone else’s wedding. Kendall Jenner is the biggest pick me girl ever https://t.co/JeUtBRhAqG — (@Elaaaaakkk) November 13, 2021

While the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore a simple blue dress as a bridesmaid at the beachside ceremony, she jazzed things up at the reception at the Setai Hotel afterward.

In pics captured on Instagram Stories, the 26 year old shows off her abs and, well, other things in a black cut out, beyond skimpy dress.

Various social media users posted screenshots calling out the reality star for her style sense (or lack thereof).

How kendall goes like that to a WEDDING girl pic.twitter.com/2MNaot3fsU — L (@themiumiumuse) November 12, 2021

Under one post with the caption, “How Kendall goes like that to a wedding...”, many people agreed:

“It’s not even about ‘looking better than the bride.’ It’s just so tacky and awkward to wear at a wedding.”

“Sorry, Kendall I just couldn’t defend you this time.” ·

“Her stylist set her up. There’s no way.”

Another critic chimed in: “[She] really is the biggest pick-me girl ever.”

One woman was so appalled by the sexy attire she Tweeted, “I’d rather you turn up to my wedding in a wedding dress than this.”

In Kendall’s defense, these commenters may not know Miami fashion too well. That bikini-esque dress, if you could call it that, is pretty standard down here.