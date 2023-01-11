Her testimony sank Sarah Lawrence sex-cult boss Larry Ray. Read Claudia Drury’s story

Note: The following report, taken from court transcripts, contains details of sexual, physical and psychological abuse that some readers might find disturbing.

Four walls, a bed, a door. A bedroom.

A dozen years ago this fall, eight sophomores settled into their new on-campus townhouse at Sarah Lawrence College, happy to put the hall-style dorms of freshman year behind them. At Sarah Lawrence — one of the nation’s most expensive colleges, with tuition and fees topping $82,000 a year — one of the only ways to get a room of your own as a sophomore was to win a slot in Slonim Woods.

Slonim Woods is private, tucked in woods between the sports center and the theater. There’s a kitchen and a living room, but most important to those sophomores in the fall of 2010, each floor of their unit, No. 9, had four private bedrooms — four up, four down. Eight rooms, one for each roommate.

But within weeks, a visitor would arrive, the father of one of the sophomores, and the overnight occupancy of Slonim Woods 9 would regularly rise from eight to nine. Sometimes he’d sleep on the floor of his daughter’s room, but mostly, he’d sleep in Isabella's room. Isabella was his daughter's best friend.

Larry Ray arrived on campus straight from prison, serving three years on charges in a custody dispute. His daughter, Talia, was one of the sophomores. She’d told her roommates her mother plotted against her poor father, an ex-Marine who knew generals and worked with the CIA.

None of the students could possibly know it at the time, but Ray’s arrival at Sarah Lawrence in September 2010 planted the seeds of a criminal enterprise that spread to Manhattan, New Jersey and North Carolina and dominated their lives for the better part of a decade.

The Slonim Woods student townhouses on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College was where, in 2010, Larry Ray first met the group of students whose lives he would come to dominate over the next decade. Ray was the mastermind of a criminal enterprise that could land him in prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced Dec. 1, 2022. A jury convicted him of 15 counts, ranging from racketeering and money-laundering to sex-trafficking and kidnapping.

The “Sarah Lawrence sex-cult story” first grabbed headlines in the 2019 New York magazine piece “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence,” about Ray living on campus, undetected, and grooming and manipulating his daughter’s roommates, twisting their impressionable minds to cult-like submission and turning at least one to a life of prostitution that netted him $2.5 million. In 2020, the story led to charges against Ray and his co-conspirator Isabella Pollok — one of those long-ago sophomores and Talia’s best friend — who collected the cash and was Ray's lieutenant.

On April 6, 2022, a jury took just five hours to convict Ray on 15 counts, including racketeering, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, obstruction of justice and money laundering. He faces life in prison when federal judge Lewis Liman sentences him in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Dec. 1. Pollok, facing a trial on eight similar charges, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on Sept. 7. She faces up to five years in prison at her Feb. 22, 2023, sentencing.

Over the course of Ray's month-long trial in U.S. District Court last spring, prosecutors produced thousands of documents and recordings, text messages and emails to paint the picture of a mastermind and master manipulator who insinuated himself into a knot of vulnerable college students. He groomed them and eventually convinced them to give him thousands, in some cases millions of dollars in cash.

To fully understand the damage Larry Ray and Isabella Pollok did, you need to know the story of Claudia Drury.

It was Drury’s four days of testimony in March — about how Ray twisted her thoughts, tortured her, alienated her from her parents and turned her to sex work — that sealed his fate.

This account is drawn from the trial transcript of Drury's testimony and the successful case the government made against Larry Ray. Note: This story contains depictions of physical, psychological and sexual abuse, as detailed in court paperwork, that some readers might find objectionable.

'We're different, so are you'

Claudia Delafield Drury grew up in Pasadena, California, the daughter of novelist Tom Drury and his wife, Christian, a painter. Claudia rode horses and wrote poems and tended to embellish her stories for her listeners, a habit she said she hoped to outgrow. She arrived at Sarah Lawrence, which is in Yonkers but claims the tonier address of Bronxville — students call it "Bronkers" — in the fall of 2009.

One of the college’s unofficial slogans is: “We’re different, so are you.”

If the typical Sarah Lawrence student is different, Claudia Drury felt more different than her classmates in 2009.

“I was not really prepared to live alone,” Claudia, now 31, testified in March. “I had, like, never done laundry before going to college. I had a lot of separation anxiety from my parents. I had insomnia. I just felt very sort of anchorless and anxious and didn’t really have a good handle on myself.”

She was just 19 when Larry Ray, "a very magnetic and charismatic kind of personality," arrived at Slonim Woods 9.

Falling under Larry Ray's spell ruined her.

"It has severely damaged my life and my ability to think, my ability to interact with people, my ability to believe in the good in the world," she said. "I am in debt that I have no way to pay back. My credit score is very low. I can’t really hold down a job, a normal job. I have to live with, and try and reconcile with, having been a prostitute for many years, and all of the experiences I had, not to mention all the publicity."

'Larry really listened'

The grooming began almost immediately.

He’d buy dinner for the roommates, and moderate deep conversations about values. Larry had all the answers, including why he slept in Isabella’s room.

At first, he said he was helping her through some psychological or emotional issues. Later, he said he was helping her to process deep-seated issues from being abused as a child. She became suicidal, he said, and he was helping her process those thoughts.

“The very first time I talked to him, we went out to dinner, just us, at a restaurant in Bronxville, because I wanted him to help me,” Claudia testified.

Most people didn’t know what to do or say when Claudia talked about her problems.

“Larry really listened and really, really seemed as though he actually very much wanted to help me,” she said.

Ray tested Claudia’s relationship with her parents. “They didn’t want me spending time with him, (asking) ‘What is a grown man doing sleeping in a (college) house?’ ‘Why is this happening?’” she said.

A drone photo shows the Slonim Woods student townhouses on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, where Larry Ray began to groom the students who would be the victims of the criminal enterprise that could land Ray in prison for the rest of his life at his sentencing in December.

Apartment 15E

After sophomore year, her parents moved to Manhattan's Upper East Side, not far from Larry’s apartment at 300 E. 93rd St. That summer, most of the roommates — Talia, Isabella, Claudia, Santos Rosario and his sisters Yalitza and Felicia, and Dan Levin — wound up in Ray’s apartment, sharing a room again, if only the living room. Larry, Talia and Isabella shared the bed in the lone bedroom; the others slept on inflatable mattresses or couches.

It amounted to a summer school course in Larry Ray 101, with discussions that would last for hours. About honesty, how to know if someone is good or bad, how to sniff out a lie.

It was in Apartment 15E that things took a dark turn. Dan and Santos endured humiliating and painful physical abuse at the hands of Ray.

Ray also began to painstakingly break down Claudia’s inhibitions about sex, which he framed as a measure of honesty, she said.

“The more open you were sexually, it was like the more honest you were with yourself,” Claudia recalled him saying.

Before that summer, Claudia said: “My interest in sex was more, like, as a means to become closer, or an expression of how much someone likes me.”

Larry began to turn things physical, including accosting Claudia sexually and directing sexual interactions between her and others in the apartment.

'Damage' in need of repair

To be in Ray’s orbit was to endure suspicion, intimidation and interrogation. Someone was always falling out of favor with the group, at Ray's direction.

Tools went missing, pans were scratched, papers Ray needed for court were nowhere to be found. Those damages would need to be repaired. Someone was going to have to pay for what they’d done to Larry and his things.

Ray would name a scapegoat, who would deny any wrongdoing. But hours of interrogation — and accusations of sabotage from the rest of the group — would lead to an eventual confession, which Ray painted as a growth experience.

“Larry was bringing us through this therapy session to make us better, to make us like more developed people, and we were resisting it because we didn't want to let go of whatever was holding us back, like wanting to protect our parents or other psychological sort of motivation,” Claudia explained.

Everyone was accused, except Talia.

To get back in Larry’s good graces, they’d confess to things they hadn’t done. Claudia and two others confessed to poisoning Larry and Talia, a false confession that Ray managed to make her believe for years.

Claudia learned something vital along the way, something that would make her stomach sink years later, in one of her darkest moments with Ray in a Midtown hotel room: Larry needed to believe the confession, even if it wasn't genuine.

Many of these confessions were recorded, to be used against them, if the need arose. Those recordings would give prosecutors plenty of ammunition when Ray the manipulator became Ray the defendant.

He needled Claudia with her confession. Whenever she ran afoul of Ray, he’d talk about how he could have her sent to prison for the poisoning, where unspeakable things would be done to her.

Do you know what it’s like to be handcuffed? To live in a tiny cell? Do you have any idea what the other inmates will do to you? Let me tell you …

Her role in the contrived poisoning framed how Claudia felt about herself.

She saw herself as two things: “Someone who poisoned people and someone who had sex with people for money.” By comparison, she said, prostitution “was the much better part of my life, even though it was terrible.”

Ray pushed Claudia to experiment with sex in public.

Take a cab ride and pay the fare in sex. Done.

Find a stranger and have sex in Central Park. Done.

Go to a sex club. Done.

Work in a sex club. Done.

'Another sort of sexual rush'

Four walls, a bed, a door. A hotel room is a bedroom.

For four years, estranged from her parents, Claudia Drury lived in Manhattan hotels as a prostitute.

“There were many, many hotels,” she said. The Time, the Court, the Amsterdam Court, the Shoreham, the Iberostar, the Roosevelt, the Gregory.

Claudia had no way to repay Ray for the supposed damage she had done, including while landscaping at his stepfather’s home in Pinehurst, North Carolina, the previous summer, — until he suggested one in the winter of 2014. She had graduated from Sarah Lawrence in 2013 and was in graduate school at Columbia when Ray said she should try working for an escort agency, as “another sort of sexual rush.”

“I thought that I would go to prison (for the “poisoning”), but I also thought this was the only way I had to repair something I had done that was egregiously morally wrong,” she said.

She learned from the very start that the money she made as an escort would not be hers. Her first encounter as an escort earned her $700, of which she planned to give Ray $200.

“He got extremely mad,” she said. “How could I think I was going to keep money after I poisoned him and poisoned his family? He took all $700 of it. After that, I understood that I was to be giving him the extreme majority of the money I made.”

Ray helped her write ads for the website Backpage, as “Alexa, Lexa, Lauren, Layla or L.” At first, she’d meet clients at her mother's other apartment, on the Upper West Side. Her mother had left it when she moved to Connecticut. Then, Claudia was evicted and began hotel-hopping. She would also travel to meet clients, in Greenwich, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C.

For four years, all the time she was an escort, she would not speak to her parents.

At first, her escort services were $250 an hour, rising over four years to $2,000 an hour.

She could get more if she were thinner, Ray told her. He called her “Oompa Loompa,” called her fat, triggering her to develop an eating disorder.

Early on, she’d see up to five clients a day. By the end of 2017 through 2018, with her prices higher, she saw two or three clients a day, worked seven days a week, including holidays and her birthday. In her most profitable year, she would make $10,000 in a bad week and $50,000 in a good week.

Still, Ray wanted more, Claudia testified. He threatened to blackmail her clients, threatened her with prison over the poisoning. There was something in it for her, he said: “If you can do a larger amount in a single chunk, it will make a real difference and it will make a real difference for you, psychologically.”

She convinced one client, an editor, to give her $120,000 over the course of several months. That money — in cash, Venmo, PayPal or wire transfers — went directly to Ray, often through Pollok, she testified. All in all, in four years as a prostitute, she earned $2.5 million for Larry Ray.

An all-time low

Four walls, a bed, a door. Some hotel rooms Claudia will never forget.

There was the one at the Shoreham Hotel, where an angry Ray arrived with Pollok. When he raised his hand, Claudia flinched, which only made Ray angrier. He said she was trying to pretend to be scared to manipulate him. He would teach her how not to flinch, a lesson, he said, that would be helpful to her.

“He began to hit me over and over until I stopped flinching,” she said.

In another room, at the Amsterdam Court Hotel, Ray arrived angry and had a long interrogation in which he threatened Claudia physically. He said he could have anything done to her that he wanted, could have her abducted to the Middle East.

Do you know what they do to women in the Middle East?

Sometimes, clients would come to her hotel room. Sometimes, she’d go to theirs. Once, she arrived at a client’s hotel room.

When he opened the door, Claudia’s eyes went to the bed, where a 1-year-old baby lay.

The man told her to come to the bathroom, which she did, although her instincts told her to leave. He wanted to have sex in the bathroom, just a quickie, he said.

I’ll pay you $600. I’ll pay you $700. I’ll pay you $800. I’ll pay you $900.

Claudia left the bathroom, left the hotel room, left the hotel. But that moment has stayed with her. It might never leave.

'The worst possible way this could be going'

She got close to some of her clients, including one who confided in her. She told him Ray was trying to blackmail her, and him, by creating a website with her poisoning confession on it, and a page from her journal that mentioned the client by name.

When prosecutors looked for an episode to capture the scope of Ray’s criminal enterprise, they found it in what happened next, in a room in the Gregory Hotel, just off Herald Square, on Oct. 15, 2018, and into the morning of Oct. 16.

When Ray learned that Claudia had told that client about the website, he burst into her hotel room at the Gregory at about 8 p.m.

“Trying to hurt my family?” he asked menacingly. “Trying to hurt me?”

He had her strip, and for the next seven hours, he tortured her while Pollok recorded. What follows are court-based descriptions of that physical and psychological abuse.

He threatened to waterboard her. At one point, he moved the chair, with Claudia bound to it, in front of the air conditioner and turned it on full blast. He then poured water on her body, dropping her body temperature rapidly. She began to feel woozy.

Pollok scoffed at her. “Claudia, you’re such a faker, this water is room temperature. It’s not even cold.”

When Ray took a Duane Reade bag and threatened to put it over her head, Claudia didn’t believe he’d do it, at first.

“He had hit me before, and he had been physical before, but he had never done anything like that to me before,” she testified. But that night, he placed a bag over Claudia's head repeatedly, for long stretches.

“I was suffocating. I was terrified. I was trembling," she testified. "Like you can’t breathe and you want to — you want to breathe a lot, but that just makes it much worse. It was terrifying.”

Her gasps and sobs pulled the thin plastic bag into her mouth and tight against her nostrils, cutting off what little oxygen was in the bag.

Lawrence Ray was convicted of extortion, sex trafficking, forced labor and money laundering involving Westchester college students at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers. He was arrested Feb. 11, 2020, convicted in April 2022 and faces sentencing Sept. 16, 2022.

“At one point he said, ‘Do you think I’m going to kill you? Do you really think I’m going to kill you? I’m not going to kill you.’ And then, like, as soon as he put the bag over my head, said: ‘I am going to kill you.’”

Throughout that night, as captured on Pollok’s recording, Ray would rustle the plastic bags, terrifying Claudia that he’d suffocate her again.

Ray also held a pillow over her face to suffocate her, and put a leash and collar around her neck and wrenched on it to choke her. He dumped out her purse and found a pair of scissors that were a gift from one of her clients, then chopped away at her hair.

At one point in the audio recording, Larry said he believed Claudia was faking her reaction. His words made Claudia’s blood run cold.

She’d been through these marathon monologues before — although never one this violent — and knew the pattern: the rising agitation, the pulling back, the ratcheting up. She knew that Larry’s tone suggested what would happen next. She also knew Larry had to believe a confession. Hearing his doubt was “like a cold shiver running through me, because it was like he didn’t believe me, and that was pretty much the worst possible way this could be going.”

When they left at 3 in the morning, Claudia cleaned up the room and went to bed. The next day, she woke and began seeing clients.

The message had been delivered. She wouldn’t contact that client again. And she'd keep working.

That night at the Gregory crossed a line for Claudia and changed the way she looked at Larry Ray.

“For the first couple weeks, I was scared for my life. I was scared that he was going to come back and do it again. I felt increasingly anxious over whether he was actually who I thought he was this whole time, because I thought that no matter what I did, what he did to me was still wrong,” she said.

She worked as a prostitute until April 2019 — when the former client she had told about the website but with whom she’d had no contact since the night at the Gregory — phoned out of the blue and offered to help her leave. She bought a train ticket to Philadelphia and the client got her a hotel room there. He gave her money for food, housing and to speak to psychiatrists about what she had been through. He also paid for an attorney. And in July of 2019, Claudia Drury began meeting with the government to detail what had happened. Within months, Ray would be arrested at his home in Piscataway, New Jersey.

She hasn’t spoken to Larry Ray since, hadn't occupied the same room with him until her four days on the stand testifying last March. Pollok's guilty plea means Claudia won't have to relive the entire episode over again.All that remains are sentencing dates: Ray on Dec. 1; Pollok next February.

That's when Judge Liman will announce how long Ray and Pollok will be confined to small rooms of their own.

Each will have three walls, a bed, a door with bars on it. In federal prison.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Claudia Drury: Her story sank Larry Ray, Sarah Lawrence sex-cult boss