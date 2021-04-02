Her Uyghur friend disappeared. Now this Boston woman is on a mission to draw attention to China's 'genocide'

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – About five years ago, a doctor and medical researcher named Imamjan Ibrahim left Boston for Xinjiang, China, to visit his parents. He never returned.

Now, friends and acquaintances fear the 35-year-old Ibrahim has been swept up in China's massive detention and imprisonment campaign targeting the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities who populate the country's western region.

"It's been a long four years as I'm searching for my friend," said Maya Mitalipova, a Uyghur-American and biomedical researcher with MIT's Whitehead Institute.

Mitalipova's quest to find Ibrahim echoes those of other Uyghur-Americans and advocates fighting to bring attention to what the U.S. government now says is a "genocide" by the Chinese government against the Uyghurs.

Mitalipova, who immigrated to the U.S. from Kazakhstan, said she befriended Ibrahim soon after he came to Boston in 2010 and encouraged him as he sought a research fellowship at the city's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She spoke to USA TODAY via phone and email.

"I became his older sister," she said. "After long several years of study and preparing and passing medical exams in the U.S., Imamjan finally got (the) fellowship ... It was his dream."

But he needed to get an H1B work visa, something foreigners can only do at a U.S. consulate abroad. So he traveled to Kashgar, a city in Xinjiang and once a major trading stop on the ancient Silk Road.

Before he could return to the U.S., Mitalipova says Chinese officials confiscated his passport. Her account could not be independently confirmed by USA TODAY. Because of China's aggressive limits on information about the Uyghurs, such accounts about friends or relatives who have disappeared or been imprisoned are difficult to verify. Uyghurs in China risk retribution from government authorities if they speak out.

Maya Mitalipova, a Uyghur-American and medical researcher, fears her friend has been swept up in China&#39;s mass incarceration of the Uyghurs.
Maya Mitalipova, a Uyghur-American and medical researcher, fears her friend has been swept up in China's mass incarceration of the Uyghurs.

'Fundamentally at odds': Blinken, China meeting got heated in Alaska

Rushan Abbas, a Uyghur-American who founded an advocacy group called the Campaign for Uyghurs, said her sister went missing in Xinjiang in 2018, as she became more vocal about China's abuses from the safety of the United States.

"I quit talking to her … to protect her," Abbas said. "Even that couldn’t save her from retaliation." Abbas said she learned last year her sister, Gulshan Abbas, a retired doctor, had been tried and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

"She’s in a dark dungeon somewhere because of me," Abbas said.

A spokeswoman for Beth Israel hospital in Boston said she would try to verify whether Ibrahim had ever secured a fellowship there and did not respond to a follow-up email. But Nury Turkel, a Uyghur-American lawyer and foreign policy expert with the Washington-based Hudson Institute, said he met Ibrahim in Boston several years ago and Mitalipova's account is "consistent with what I've heard" about Ibrahim's situation.

Turkel said a mutual friend introduced him to Ibrahim about five or six years ago, when he was in Boston to help another Uyghur with an asylum claim.

"He's a soft spoken, very scholarly, mild-mannered gentleman who came to visit me at my hotel," he recounted. They spoke about the deteriorating situation in Xinjiang, where Chinese officials were then ramping up their campaign against the Uyghurs.

"I was heartbroken to hear that he got caught up in this," said Turkel, who himself was born in a re-education camp during China's cultural revolution.

2022 Winter Olympics without the USA? Push to boycott grows over China's alleged human rights abuses

U.S. officials and independent researchers say China is now engaged in "genocide and crimes against humanity" against the Uyghurs, who are predominantly Muslim, and other minorities, including Kazakhs, Uzbeks and Tajiks. Human rights groups say Chinese President Xi Jinping's government has imprisoned more than 1 million Uyghurs and other peoples in a vast network of detention facilities, labor camps and prisons.

A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan takes part in a protest by supporters of the Uyghur minority on Thursday at Beyazid Square in Istanbul, Turkey.
A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan takes part in a protest by supporters of the Uyghur minority on Thursday at Beyazid Square in Istanbul, Turkey.

And a just-released State Department report says China is also subjecting the Uyghurs to sterilization, coerced abortions, rape and torture, along with "draconian restrictions" on freedom of religion, expression and movement.

Chinese officials have denounced the Biden administration's genocide label and attacked media outlets and independent researchers involved in documenting Beijing's atrocities.

'Dangerous dynamic': Coronavirus threatens new 'Cold War' between US and China

"This is the most preposterous lie of the century, an outrageous insult and affront to the Chinese people," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said at a Wednesday news conference. "The genocide allegation maligns China's ethnic policy and Xinjiang's development and progress. China is a unified, multi-ethnic country where the rights and interests of all ethnic minority groups are fully protected."

Chinese government officials allege there are extremists within the Uyghur community and have said their campaign to "re-educate" the Uyghurs is justified by terrorism concerns. They say the network of detention facilities are not prisons, but rather "transformation through education" centers aimed at de-radicalizing the population.

Mitalipova says she doesn't know the whereabouts of her friend Ibrahim, whose Chinese name is Yimamu Wulayin. She has told her story to the Xinjiang Victims Database, an online repository dedicated to documenting the disappearance and incarceration of Uyghur individuals. The database is run by Gene Bunin, who holds American and Russian citizenship and used to live in Xinjiang.

Imamjan Ibrahim was hoping to do a medical fellowship in Boston. But friends fear he&#39;s been swept up in China&#39;s mass incarceration of the Uyghurs.
Imamjan Ibrahim was hoping to do a medical fellowship in Boston. But friends fear he's been swept up in China's mass incarceration of the Uyghurs.

Hanna Burdorf, who also works on the database project, said it's hard to determine how many ethnic minorities in Xinjiang have been detained. Besides, some Xinjiang residents may have cut off contact with friends and family living outside China for fear of being arrested, Burdorf said.

The database's research shows some villages have had less than 1% of their population detained, while others have had nearly 20% locked up. Regardless of the total number, "this tragedy has had and is having a devastating impact on the whole society," she said.

Ibrahim is now entry #3655 in the database, out of 13,566. It lists his current location as "unclear, as he may have been sentenced." The entry includes a second "testimony" about his disappearance, from an anonymous person who said Ibrahim was arrested in April 2017 on "false accusations." There has been no news of him since his arrest, according to the account.

Human rights: Blinken blasts the Trump administration's 'unbalanced' emphasis on religious liberty over other human rights

A Uyghur boy holds a placard that reads: &quot;I cannot have any news from my family and relatives in Eastern Turkistan&quot;, during a protest near the Chinese embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on March 25.
A Uyghur boy holds a placard that reads: "I cannot have any news from my family and relatives in Eastern Turkistan", during a protest near the Chinese embassy in Ankara, Turkey, on March 25.

After she started speaking out about Ibrahim, Mitalipova said two Uyghur women who currently live in the U.S. contacted her and told her Ibrahim was released and is doing OK. But she thinks Chinese officials pressured the two women to contact her, so she would stop submitting testimonials to the Xinjiang Database on Ibrahim's behalf.

"I asked them why Imamjan doesn't call me himself and ask me to stop looking for him?" she said in an email to USA TODAY. "They said because I don't have Chinese app WeChat. I asked them both if they have seen Imamjan on the video chat or heard his voice." They told her no, he had contacted them by text only.

The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a Washington-based think tank, recently issued a sweeping report on China's treatment of the Uyghurs. The report, issued in coordination with the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, says Chinese officials have specifically targeted Uyghur men and women of child-bearing age in a campaign to reduce the population's birth rates.

"China has simultaneously pursued a dual systematic campaign of forcibly sterilizing Uyghur women of childbearing age and interning Uyghur men of child-bearing years, preventing the regenerative capacity of the group and evincing an intent to biologically destroy the group as such," the report says.

In the years since Ibrahim's disappearance, Mitalipova says her uncle and other relatives living in Xinjiang – a region she and other Uyhgurs refer to as East Turkestan – have also vanished. She now devotes one day every weekend to protesting China's treatment of the Uyghurs.

She said the entire world needs to wake up and force China to end its campaign against the Uyghurs, and she's hoping her solo protests will help in some way.

"We're the ones who actually has to bring this awareness," she said. "We have to stop it."

From COVID-19 to China: Blinken lays out Biden's 8 foreign policy priorities

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uyghurs in US fear for missing friends, family, decry China 'genocide'

Recommended Stories

  • The US says China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs. Here's some of the most chilling evidence.

    The Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that the Chinese government views as a threat in part because some have sought autonomy.

  • Stocks rise in Japan and China; most other major markets closed for holiday

    Markets in Japan and mainland China gained Friday, following another record day on Wall Street, as most other major global markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.

  • Idris Elba defends Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah: 'You can't take someone's voice away'

    Idris Elba attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 and is said to be close friends with the royal couple.

  • How American guns help Mexican cartels overwhelm Mexico's police and military

    "It is getting to a point where we are not equipped enough to fight back," a Mexican state police officer told Insider.

  • World University Games in China postponed until 2022

    The World University Games that were due to open in China in just over four months have been postponed until next year, the governing body the FISU said on Friday. The Switzerland-based FISU said COVID-19 and travel restrictions prompted the postponement, adding the decision was made jointly with officials in China. The multi-sport event, which features about 8,000 athletes, was to have opened in Chengdu in western China on Aug. 18, just days after the closing of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity

    Major Taiwan computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development, the company said Thursday. The world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, TSMC said it anticipates faster growth thanks to long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. “TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Options Market Shows Call Bias as Bitcoin Prepares for New Price High

    Bitcoin's call options are drawing higher value than puts.

  • Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

    A Denton County grand jury returned an indictment this week against the physical therapist in the 2019 incident.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Every state needs nurses. But when my military family moves, my license might not apply.

    My husband’s assignment is only 18 months long, so we’ll pack up again this December. And I'll need to spend more time and money to do my job.

  • USS Johnston: Sub dives to deepest-known shipwreck

    A submersible has reached the USS Johnston, which lies 6.5km beneath the waves in the Pacific.

  • Air Force general says of Army’s long range precision fires goal: ‘It’s stupid’

    The head of Air Force Global Strike Command had some harsh words about the Army's plan to base long-range missiles in the Pacific.

  • Matt Gaetz advocated drug-testing recipients of public assistance, but a new report alleges the lawmaker used ecstasy

    A Times report included an allegation that Gaetz used the drug before sexual encounters he paid for. Gaetz has denied the allegations against him.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Australia: Geologist beaten up by 'angriest octopus' on beach

    In a video, the octopus can be seen in shallow waters lashing out at geologist Lance Karlson.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • Latino Activists Protest Renaming Illinois School after Barack and Michelle Obama

    Latino activists are pushing to keep former president Barack Obama’s name off a school building in Illinois over his broken promises on immigration as the Waukegan Board of Education looks to rename two of its schools, Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. The board formed renaming committees for the schools named after Jefferson, who owned slaves, and Webster, who supported slavery. The committees, comprised of community, students, and staff, proposed that Barack Obama and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, be added to a final list of new names being considered for Thomas Jefferson Middle School. District 60 school-board member Edgar Castellanos, who came to the U.S. undocumented as a child, said he would “not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community,” according to ABC 7 Chicago. Activist Julie Contreras, who works with a group that operates shelters for undocumented children at the southern border, is organizing protests against naming the school for the former president and first lady, saying President Obama did not follow through on his vows to help the immigrant community. “From the time Barack Obama became president until 2017 when he left, he today is still the highest-ranking president with deportations in our nation,” Contreras said, according to ABC 7. “We feel that Barack Obama did disservice to us. He denied us, and he didn’t stop the deportations, the way he promised.” “If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson — one oppressor — the name of Obama is another oppressor and our families do not want to see that name,” Contreras said. Latino community members protested outside the meeting’s doors on Tuesday. School-board president Brandon Ewing said that while he doesn’t personally object to the Obamas’ name being used he has “to be aware of the concerns.” According to the report, while a final decision on the name has not been made, others at the meeting supported another finalist in the running for renaming the school, the late congressman and civil-rights icon John Lewis.

  • Kremlin says that any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine would raise tensions

    The Kremlin said on Friday that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would lead to further tensions near Russia's borders and force Moscow to take extra measures to ensure its own security. NATO voiced concern on Thursday over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near eastern Ukraine after Russia warned that a serious escalation in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region could "destroy" Ukraine.