Her 'View' Earned Her A $60M Net Worth, But Whoopi Goldberg's Daughter And Three Grandkids Are Creating Their Own

Today, Whoopi Goldberg may be known for being a firebrand on “The View” to some, but that barely scratches the surface.

Before she became a daytime talk show host, Whoopi Goldberg was one of the few actresses to become a coveted EGOT winner. Goldberg has taken home all of the industry’s coveted awards — and was, in fact, the first Black woman to do so, according to Vulture.

In addition, Goldberg was the first Black actress to receive Oscar nominations for both Best Actress (which she did for “The Color Purple,” though she didn’t win) and Best Supporting Actress (which she did for “Ghost,” and ultimately took home the trophy). She’s also one of only three women performers to take home the Grammy for Best Comedy Record and was the first Black woman to take home the Mark Twain prize for humor (which she did in 2001, per Vulture).

In short, Whoopi Goldberg has had a career filled with “firsts,” and it’s no wonder, then, that she’s earned a $60 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) for her groundbreaking career. Plus, she takes home an $8 million annual salary from “The View.”

Let’s take a look at how her daughter — and her three grandchildren — are following in her footsteps while creating their own “view.”

Alex Martin Dean

The only child of Whoopi Goldberg and her first husband, Alvin Martin, Alex Martin has gone on to have a career as a producer and an actress, herself, per CBS News.

In 1994, she was Miss Golden Globe, which has since been renamed “Golden Globe Ambassador” to become more gender inclusive.

Per her IMDb page, Alex Martin (who now goes by her married name, Alex Martin Dean) has also served as a co-host on “The View” with her mother, too.

Amara Skye Dean

Our sister site, Shadow & Act, reported that Amara Skye Dean is getting some love thanks to her appearances on ABC’s hit reality series, “Claim to Fame.” But according to her Instagram page, she’s also a devoted wife and mother — which means that Whoopi Goldberg is now a great-grandmother!

Jerzey Dean

Jerzey Kennedy Dean is Whoopi Goldberg’s second granddaughter, and according to her Instagram page, she’s a fashion designer based in New York City and Los Angeles. Her clothing line is called Jerzey Kennedy Designs.

Mason Dean

Whoopi Goldberg’s only grandson — and youngest grandchild — Mason Dean is a rapper and producer. He released the song “Focus” shortly before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and you can check it out above. He also periodically drops new tracks on his Spotify page.