In her words: Breaking the silence

Oct. 7—It can feel like jumping out of a plane without a parachute.

Finally opening up about the toll of domestic violence and moving to leave an abuser are just a few steps in a much longer journey for domestic violence survivors.

For one local survivor, Holly, those initial moments of breaking away were liberating and scary at the same time.

"In that moment you have no anchor, no horizon line," Holly said. "You've got to find out what you're going to do, where you're going to sleep, what money you have. You have to make, like, administrative, executive decisions when you've been pitched out of a plane."

Holly, who asked that her last name be withheld, made her first call to the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier's domestic violence hotline about four years ago, after her (now former) husband confessed to her that he raped her while she was asleep.

"Suddenly, it was like I had known it before he had admitted it to me. But I put it away and I said 'It doesn't matter. I don't remember so it doesn't matter,' and I remember that vividly," she said.

In those first calls to the hotline, a survivor will talk with an employee of the YWCA about their experiences and often start to formulate a safety plan to leave their abuser.

Often in a matter of hours or days, survivors make their way to the YWCA offices before they are housed in a domestic violence safe dwelling at a confidential location somewhere in Niagara County.

It is then that YWCA shelter manager Susannah Watson takes them to the home-like dwelling to get settled in and start the next part of their journey.

Watson said that part of the journey usually is the first time that the survivor, and in some cases their children, finally feel safe.

"A lot of our survivors are coming here exhausted. so they just want to rest, breathe and just know they're safe," Watson said.

In addition to providing them with all the living essentials, such as beds, toiletries and food to cook with, the YWCA aims to help survivors navigate long-term planning with things such as housing and social services.

"This is basically a roadmap of things that help them kind of move forward during their stay," Watson said.

Even though the survivor may physically be removed from the abuser, their struggles are far from over, Holly said.

"No matter how empowered you think you are, no matter how excited you are for the advancements that you've made, there are words that as soon as you use them, you will find everybody else's baggage loaded on top of you," she said.