In her words: Coming face to face

Oct. 21—Walking up the stairs and through the doors of the courtroom are another series of steps in an unimaginably difficult journey.

After a domestic violence survivor breaks away from their abuser and seeks the assistance of support groups, the next step that may often follow is bringing that abuser to justice.

Often times, however, it involves that survivor having to relive those difficult experiences all over again in the courtroom and in most instances, being in the same room as their abuser.

"What follows can be a very difficult process for a domestic violence victim," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "And that's because our criminal justice system is focused on the rights of defendants. It's evolved to focus strongly on the rights of defendants, and with only a kind of a passing glance at the rights or the interests of victims."

Depending on whether the abuser faces misdemeanor or felony charges, the cases often take a long time and several appearances to adjudicate.

"(They) might be asked to appear in court many different times. Sometimes seemingly for no reason at all, as far as they can tell," Seaman said.

Outside of the courtroom, consultation with an attorney may hardly feel like a counseling session.

"(It) can be very triggering for some clients ... But also, that is how court works. (The lawyer) wants to hear your side, but it has to be applicable to one of (their) goals in the courtroom," Pamela McKinney, a counselor and court advocate with YWCA of the Niagara Frontier said.

Holly, a local survivor who asked that her last name be withheld, said that while her lawyer was good at her job and her case was ultimately successful, it took her sometime to adjust to dealing with court personnel as opposed to counselors and other staff at the YWCA.

"If they're a good lawyer and they've got clients, they have no clue who you are," Holly recalled about her court experience. "It took six months or more to get to the point of being like, 'I know what I'm doing. I know what I'm saying.' "

Not only did Holly have to deal with issues in the courtroom directly between her and her ex-husband, but also dealing with family court issues over the custody of their four children.

In cases like Holly's, the survivor would specifically go through Domestic Violence Court, where all the different proceedings are handled by one judge.

"The reason for it is to attempt to bring all of the matters into a single courtroom. A single judge would have the full awareness of all of the different aspects of this particular dispute between the two parties," Seaman explained.

Another unique characteristic of DV court is that several groups including the YWCA will provide the survivor with a court advocate to assist them while they're in the courtroom.

"The advocate can sit between our clients and the abusers so that there doesn't have to be that physical intimidation," Mary Brennan-Taylor, YWCA vice president of Programs said.

That intimidation can be something that is felt not only by the survivor themselves, but their families, who in some cases may be called as witnesses during the legal process.

Tera Tillotson had to take the witness stand at the age of 18 for her sister, Tina Boyer, when her ex-boyfriend was on trial for her murder in 2004.

"I had to testify, because I put him in the area. I had seen him about 9 p.m. that night, and we didn't find her until right before midnight," Tillotson recalled.

She recalled the "nerve-wracking" experience of being on the stand.

"You got the people who are on your side, who are nice to you. But then you got his lawyers who...intimidate you, they want you to mess up and they want a hole on your story... I was still grieving. I had just lost my oldest sister," Tillotson said.

Her nephew, Gio, who was 11 years old at the time, was responsible for reading the victim impact statement in the courtroom during the sentencing of Boyer's ex-boyfriend.

She attributed the help of the YWCA for getting them through that difficult process.

"I remember them being there helping us and guiding us through it because we didn't know what we were doing," Tillotson said.

Tillotson said that her sister's case also served as a reminder that those who cause domestic violence are sometimes some of the closest people in a family circle.

"Most domestic violence (incidents are) somebody that you know. This man had been in my life since I was a little girl (and) had raised my nephews," she said.