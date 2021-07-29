The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind., Jail Log: July 29 column

The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·2 min read

Jul. 29—Jail log

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237; total in custody, 311.

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

—Carlisha Deloris Hendrix, 35, 2200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief with property damage of $750 and residential entry.

—Trevor Ross Brieger, 36, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.

—James Everett Frawley Sr., 51, 1200 block of Pine Road, Corinth, Michigan. Booked 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.

—Sheryl Lynn Leavell, 62, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, fraud and theft/larceny with a value of at least $50,000.

—Xavior Johnathon Hill, 24, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.

—Michael Wayne Seastrand Jr., 38, 400 block of South Clinton Street, Summitville. Booked 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of Adult Day Reporting and three counts failure to appear.

—David Leroy Day, 52, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.

—Angela Sue Harris, 50, 10100 block of Apple Spice Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.

—Anthony Francis Matolcsy, 28, 200 block of Woodland Trace, Anderson. Booked 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, three counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.

—Whitney Hope Creamer, 34, 2700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, three counts failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.

—Gerardo Cruz-Lopez, 32, 100 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—Shaun Michael Foster, 32, 12000 block of Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

—Crystal Michelle Pizarro , 30, 200 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Phillip Wesley Moore , 59, 200 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

    The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told a federal judge it had declined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28 a request by Representative Morris "Mo" Brooks to grant him immunity by covering him under the Westfall Act, which shields federal employees from being sued for their words or actions in the course of their employment. Experts said the move appeared to send a message to Trump, a co-defendant in the case, ruling out immunity when it warned that inciting an attack on Congress "is not within the scope of employment of a Representative - or any federal employee."

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • “You're Killing Me, Bro”: Two Cops Were Arrested After One Of Them Pistol-Whipped And Choked An Unarmed Man

    Kyle Vinson cried for help with a bleeding head after two Colorado officers held him down and one hit his head with a gun multiple times and threatened to shoot him.View Entire Post ›

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Life in prison for man in killing of South Carolina student who mistook his car for an Uber

    Nathaniel David Rowland was found guilty of the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina senior.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Stolen 1968 Pontiac Tempest Recovered After Nearly A Decade

    Justice has been served!

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Woman fatally stabbed while walking dog in Atlanta park

    Authorities on Wednesday were searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta's most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Police said Janness had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

  • 5 people injured, including two critically, in shooting in South Carolina, cops say

    “That means more grieving mothers,” the police chief said.

  • Former Top NXIVM Lieutenant With New Career in Dog Grooming Dodges Prison

    BRENDAN MCDERMID/ReutersA former top lieutenant in the shadowy self-help group NXIVM who admitted to locking a terrified woman in a bedroom for almost two years to satisfy a deranged sex-cult leader was spared prison on Wednesday.She may have benefited from her new career, recasting herself as a dog groomer.Lauren Salzman, 45, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy charges for her role in the upstate New York group that manipulated thousands of members under the guise of per