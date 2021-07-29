The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind., Jail Log: July 29 column

Jul. 29—Jail log

Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237; total in custody, 311.

These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.

—Carlisha Deloris Hendrix, 35, 2200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief with property damage of $750 and residential entry.

—Trevor Ross Brieger, 36, 300 block of South Courtland Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.

—James Everett Frawley Sr., 51, 1200 block of Pine Road, Corinth, Michigan. Booked 3:28 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.

—Sheryl Lynn Leavell, 62, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:27 p.m. Tuesday, fraud and theft/larceny with a value of at least $50,000.

—Xavior Johnathon Hill, 24, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.

—Michael Wayne Seastrand Jr., 38, 400 block of South Clinton Street, Summitville. Booked 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, violation of probation, violation of Adult Day Reporting and three counts failure to appear.

—David Leroy Day, 52, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.

—Angela Sue Harris, 50, 10100 block of Apple Spice Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.

—Anthony Francis Matolcsy, 28, 200 block of Woodland Trace, Anderson. Booked 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, three counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.

—Whitney Hope Creamer, 34, 2700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, three counts failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.

—Gerardo Cruz-Lopez, 32, 100 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Story continues

—Shaun Michael Foster, 32, 12000 block of Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

—Crystal Michelle Pizarro , 30, 200 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.

—Phillip Wesley Moore , 59, 200 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.